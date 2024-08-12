The American and British governments are warning against traveling to the politically-unstable country.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tour of Colombia may be used to divert the public’s attention away from stacks of alleged political scandals, according to residents.

The royal couple, who are known to be highly conscious of their security, will also be visiting a country under multiple travel warnings.

Meghan and Harry will make the quasi-royal visit despite explicit public warnings from American and U.K. authorities of the dangerous political instability in the country.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to arrive on Thursday, and will “engage with leaders, youth, and women who embody the aspirations and voices of Colombians committed to progress” at Bogotá, Cartagena, and Cali, according to a statement from the host government.

However, impoverished Colombians are accusing their left-leaning government of using this visit to mask the corruption scandals that have engulfed the government, which needs “something to appease people at home and make them look good abroad,” the Telegraph reported.

The contretemps over the quasi-royal visit was first reported by the Mail on Sunday.

The American and British governments currently caution against traveling to Colombia, with the American Department of State urging Americans to “reconsider travel” due to “crime and terrorism. Exercise increased caution due to civil unrest and kidnapping.”

Likewise, the British government has told its citizens to limit all nonessential travel to numerous parts of the country. British citizens’ travel insurance may be revoked if they do not adhere to the government’s guidelines.

The travel advisory warns that terrorist attacks, kidnapping by armed groups, and cocaine turf wars await travelers in many parts of the country because of political instability.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will ignore these warnings and visit the South American country this week regardless, after spending time in Nigeria earlier this year.

To avoid danger, the duke and duchess are expected to take cover in the presidential suite of the Sofitel Legend Hotel in Cartagena, which costs $3,200 a night, according to the Mail on Sunday.

The royal couple appears to feel less afraid of Colombia than they do of Great Britain. Prince Harry has said that he would not be bringing his wife or children back to Britain due to security reasons.

He has been embroiled in a legal dispute with the British government over whether the UK must supply him and his family with security during visits there. The dispute, which he so far has been losing, could set him back millions of pounds in legal fees.

Colombia has seen several of President Gustavo Petro’s high-ranking officials, including his son, prosecuted on corruption charges. Colombia’s finance minister, former minister of the interior, and presidential advisor are all under scrutiny.

Nicolás Petro is still being accused of collecting money from convicted drug traffickers last year, to which he is pleading not guilty.

Mr. Petro’s intelligence chief, Carlos Ramon Gonzalez, recently resigned after being placed under preliminary investigation for embezzling nearly $1 million to expedite the legislative process for various bills. Mr. Gonzalez claims he is innocent.

His finance minister, Ricardo Bonilla, is also under investigation and pressure to step down. Both officials retain the president’s support, although the Colombian congress is planning to hold an impeachment vote for him, Latin News reports. Mr. Bonilla denies any wrongdoing.

These investigations are part of a larger effort to weed out corrupt officials after various other lawmakers conspired to embezzle funds with the directors of a government disaster management company, according to Colombia Reports.

The General Prosecutor’s office had been investigating the admitted involvement of two directors of the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management, Olmedo Lopez and Snyeder Pinilla, in embezzling nearly $60 million from the agency. Both men pleaded guilty.

During this investigation, the prosecution found evidence that nine congressmen were also involved in the scandal. Because Colombia’s constitution does not allow the General Prosecutor to investigate congressmen, the prosecution forwarded its findings to the Supreme Court.

Mr. Lopez then accused Mr. Bonilla and Interior Minister Velasco of ordering bribes for members of congress, prompting further investigation into Mr. Petro’s aides.