Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Criticized for $250,000 Donation to Ashley Biden’s ‘Wellness Center’: Were They Trying To Curry Favor?

The Heritage Foundation’s Nile Gardiner is questioning whether the donation was part of a broader effort to curry favor with the Biden family.

The conservative Heritage Foundation is calling for an investigation into a quarter million dollar donation made by Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, to a charity run by Ashley Biden, the 46th president’s only living daughter.

The six-figure donation was issued by the couple’s non-profit organization, Archewell, to Ms. Biden’s Philadelphia-based wellness center for women “impacted by trauma”, according to a report published by the charity last December.

Now, the director of the Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom at the Heritage Foundation, Nile Gardiner, is calling for “full transparency and oversight” into Archewell’s charitable donation, questioning whether the move was part of a broader effort by the couple to curry favor with the Biden family, the DailyMail reports.

The gift, which was made some time during the 2023 to 2024 tax year, came as the ex-royal couple appeared to be making moves to strengthen ties with the Bidens while Mr. Biden was still in office. It’s not clear if the gift was made before or after Mr. Biden withdrew from the 2024 presidential race.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly tried to catch a ride on Air Force One after Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in 2022, but were denied seats by the White House. They later invited the then-first lady, Jill Biden, to attend the Invictus games, Prince Harry’s athletic competition for disabled veterans, but the invitation was similarly turned down The British tabloids reported that the White House was concerned about angering Buckingham Palace, from which the Sussexes are famously estranged.

Ms. Markle’s political ambitions have also been a source of speculation. The former actress’s biographer and friend, Omid Scobie, previously said that Ms. Markle “has her eyes set on the US presidency.” Mr. Scobie, in an interview with the True Royalty streaming service, has also described the Duchess as “the embodiment of the American dream,” adding that “one day we may see Meghan become president.” Ms. Markle first waded into politics in 2016 when she publicly supported then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, and denounced Mr. Trump as “divisive” and a “misogynist.” Mr. Trump called Ms. Markle “terrible.”

In 2022, Mr. Biden’s sister, Valerie Biden Owens, told “Good Morning Britain” that “of course” Ms. Markle would make a strong presidential candidate. “We embrace all women and we welcome her to come in and join the Democratic party,” she said.

Despite the controversy, a source close to Archewell has insisted that the donation was not politically motivated, British media report. The source claims that the Duke and Duchess have demonstrated interest in mental health advocacy and that Ms. Biden’s charity is right up their alley.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are seen during the 2024 ESPY Awards July 11, 2024 at Hollywood, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Meanwhile, the Heritage foundation has been pushing the Department of Homeland Security to publicize Prince Harry’s immigration files. The think tank, citing Prince Harry’s admission to illegal drug use in his 2023 memoir, “Spare,” speculates that the Duke either lied about his drug use on the forms or received special treatment to enter the country in 2020.

Prince Harry, while applying for a visa, would have had to answer whether he has ever used illegal drugs. However, in his memoir, he divulged that he had dabbled with using cocaine, magic mushrooms, and cannabis. Last year, the conservative research institute filed a request to receive a copy of the Duke’s visa filings under the Freedom of Information Act. The think tank filed a lawsuit after the agency rejected its request.

Although President Trump has frequently criticized the royal couple, the 47th president doesn’t seem intent on deporting Prince Harry anytime soon. “I’ll leave him alone. He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible,” Mr. Trump said over the weekend. Previously, Mr. Trump’s adult son, Eric, had said Prince Harry should be deported.