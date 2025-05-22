Melania Trump Launches Audiobook of Memoir Using AI To Mimic ‘My Own Voice’

First lady Melania Trump has announced that the audiobook of her memoir will be entirely narrated using artificial intelligence to mimic her voice, a move she declared is “the future of publishing.”

The narrator of the audiobook, titled “Melania — The AI Audiobook,” is an AI-generated replica of Ms. Trump’s voice, created in collaboration with ElevenLabs. According to Ms. Trump’s official website, the project was developed under her “direction and supervision, which will establish an unforgettable connection with my personal story.”

“I am honored to bring you Melania — The AI Audiobook — narrated entirely using artificial intelligence in my own voice. Let the future of publishing begin,” Ms. Trump posted on X.

The audiobook, which runs just over seven hours, is currently available in English for $25. Versions in additional foreign languages are expected to be released at a later date. “My story. My perspective. The truth,” the narrator says in a promotional clip shared by Ms. Trump on X.

The innovation comes shortly after the release of Ms. Trump’s memoir, a coffee-table book that debuted about a month before the 2024 Election Day. The book made headlines as the first lady publicly voiced her support for abortion rights, a stance that appeared to differ from her husband. Within its pages, she emphasized that limiting access to care restricts women’s autonomy and she advocated for compassion and understanding on the issue.

Ms. Trump recently returned to the public eye in Washington, D.C., after maintaining a low profile during the early months of her husband’s return to the White House. She appeared this month alongside Mr. Trump at the signing of the “Take It Down Act,” legislation aiming to combat the distribution of nonconsensual intimate imagery online.

During the signing event at the White House, Ms. Trump commented on the broader influence of artificial intelligence and social media, describing them as “digital candy” for younger generations and cautioning against potential negative consequences.

“This legislation is a powerful step forward in our efforts to ensure that every American, especially young people, can feel better protected from their image or identity being abused,” she said during the signing ceremony.

“Artificial intelligence and social media are the digital candy for the next generation — sweet, addictive and engineered to have an impact on the connectivity development of our children. But unlike sugar, these new technologies can be weaponized, shape beliefs and sadly, affect emotions,” she said.