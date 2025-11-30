Melania Trump Launches Her Own Production Company Ahead of Biopic Release

Given her reputation for protecting her privacy, the first lady’s involvement in the documentary has generated significant interest.

First lady Melania Trump is launching her own production company, Muse Films, just ahead of a major documentary feature about her life. The film, titled “Melania,” is set to be released by Amazon MGM Studios.

In a post Friday on her official social media channels, Mrs. Trump unveiled the company and the film’s release date. “PRESENTING: MUSE FILMS. My new production company. MELANIA, the film, exclusively in theaters worldwide on January 30th, 2026,” she wrote, accompanied by a motion logo for the new venture.

The name “Muse” is a nod to her former Secret Service code name during President Trump’s first term.

The documentary, directed by Brett Ratner, will have a theatrical run in America and select international territories before streaming exclusively on Amazon’s Prime Video. Amazon reportedly acquired the distribution rights for $40 million.

Given her reputation for protecting her privacy, Mrs. Trump’s involvement in the documentary has generated significant interest. She has rarely granted interviews, though her role has become more prominent recently. She has taken on a larger role as a political adviser and has been active in humanitarian efforts, including establishing a channel with the Kremlin to repatriate Ukrainian children taken to Russia.

According to the official synopsis, the film offers a behind-the-scenes look at the 20 days leading up to Mr. Trump’s 2025 inauguration, as seen through the first lady’s eyes. It promises to “step inside Melania Trump’s world as she orchestrates inauguration plans, navigates the complexities of the White House transition and reenters public life with her family.”

The film will feature “exclusive footage capturing critical meetings, private conversations, and never-before-seen environments” as it “showcases Mrs. Trump’s return to one of the world’s most powerful roles.”

Mrs. Trump will serve as an executive producer on the project alongside Fernando Sulichin of New Element Media.

For a White House resident to launch a production company is not entirely without precedent. Barack and Michelle Obama founded Higher Ground Productions, although they did so after President Obama’s second term had concluded.

This film marks Mr. Ratner’s first directorial project since 2017, when he faced multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. In response to the accusations, Warner Bros. cut ties with his production company, RatPac.