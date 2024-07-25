Melania Trump To Release New Memoir Just in Time for Election Day

While books have been written about the former first lady in recent years, ‘Melania’ will be the first autobiography.

Melania Trump’s first memoir is set to hit bookstores this fall despite her being largely absent from her husband’s presidential campaign.

Mrs. Trump’s office announced the memoir’s release Thursday, and said the work will include “stories and images never before shared with the public.”

While books have been written about President Trump’s wife in recent years, “Melania” will be the first autobiographical account. The book promises to tell readers a “powerful and inspiring story of a woman who has defined personal excellence, overcome adversity, and carved her own path,” and offer a “intimate portrait of a woman who has lived an extraordinary life.”

“Melania” is available for pre-order exclusively through Mrs. Trump’s website. Delivery time on book orders is listed at between 12 and 16 weeks, which means that the first lady’s book may hit local stores right around Election Day in November.

The book will be released by Skyhorse Publishing, which has published books about figures such as Rudy Giuliani and Alan Dershowitz. The group has also worked with a third-party presidential candidate, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Mrs. Trump was a relatively quiet figure during her husband’s tenure in the White House, largely avoiding the political limelight and choosing to spend her time raising Barron Trump and promoting her “Be Best” charitable initiative.

“Being First Lady of the United States was the greatest honor of my life,” she said in a statement. “I treasure every experience and am humbled that I was able to serve our Nation. I will continue to support our country, and I am committed to providing opportunities for future generations.”

Mrs. Trump made an appearance alongside President Trump at the Republican convention last week, though she did not make any public remarks despite doing so at the conventions in 2016 and 2020.

The book will be released in three different editions, with the most expensive “Collectors edition” containing Mrs. Trump’s signature, “bonus photographs,” and “digital collectibles.” It will sell for $150 before taxes.

The signed edition will sell for $75, and a regular copy for $40. There is currently no release date available for the memoir. Trump and his wife have not released any books since leaving the White House in 2021.