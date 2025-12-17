Melania Trump Unveils Trailer for Documentary About Journey to First Lady

‘Here we go again, she is seen saying while arriving for Trump’s inauguration ceremony.

Melania Trump herself revealed the first trailer for the upcoming documentary that trails the first lady during the run up to her husband’s second term at the White House.

“Here we go again,” she is seen saying while being escorted into the U.S. Capitol Rotunda for President Trump’s inauguration ceremony in the trailer, which was posted to her X account on Wednesday.

“MELANIA, the film, exclusively in theaters worldwide on January 30th, 2026,” she wrote in a caption.

The minute-long video features a rapid succession of scenes from the president and first lady at the inauguration to the couple standing outside Mar-a-Lago, backstage inauguration footage with Barron Trump, multiple images of the first lady and shots of Air Force One.

The trailer also tells viewers to “witness history in the making.”

The first lady also brought the trailer to “Fox and Friends” on Wednesday.

“History is set in motion during the 20 days of my life prior to the U.S. Presidential Inauguration,” Mrs. Trump said during an interview. “For the first time, global audiences are invited into theaters to witness this pivotal chapter unfold—a private, unfiltered look as I navigate family, business, and philanthropy on my remarkable journey to becoming First Lady of the United States of America.”

Ms. Trump banked a load of cash earlier this year after Amazon purchased the licensing rights for the film for a whopping $40 million.

The online retail behemoth outbid both Disney and Paramount for streaming rights for the exclusive streaming rights, paying an enormous fee for a limited license and not outright ownership of the project.

It was not immediately clear how much of a cut from the $40 million Mrs. Trump will receive for her roles in the projects. However, the report speculates it could be a “big chunk” as most public figures often garner eight-figure fees for participating in a documentary.

The sale includes not only the Brett Ratner-directed film but also a follow-up docuseries, according to a report from Puck News. Mrs. Trump has participated in both projects, with the feature-length documentary having a brief theatrical run before airing on Amazon’s Prime Video and is one of the project’s executive producers.

After the announcement was made, critics took to social media with a negative response.

Columnist Matthew Yglesias called the deal a form of bribery to President-elect Trump from Amazon head Jeff Bezos.

“We love our bribes to the Trump family, folks,” Mr. Yglesias wrote on X.