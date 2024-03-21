The New York Sun

Join
Politics

Mexico Says it Will Not Accept Deportees if Texas Law Goes Into Effect Allowing State Officials to Expel Illegal Border Crossers

In a conversation with Mexico’s Milenio magazine, the Mexican foreign affairs secretary, Alicia Bárcena, elaborated on President Lopez Obrador’s remarks, saying that Mexico would not accept any migrants deported under the Texas law, including Mexican citizens.

AP/Andrew Harnik
President Biden and President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador at the National Palace at Mexico City, January 9, 2023. AP/Andrew Harnik
RUSSELL PAYNE
RUSSELL PAYNE

The Mexican government says that it will not accept migrants who are deported by Texas if the state’s embattled immigration bill, SB4, is allowed to take effect.

At a press conference Wednesday, the Mexican president, Lopez Obrador, said that “we will not accept deportations from the Texan government.”

In a conversation with Mexico’s Milenio magazine, the Mexican foreign affairs secretary, Alicia Bárcena, elaborated on Mr. Obrador’s remarks, saying that Mexico would not accept any migrants deported under the Texas law, including Mexican citizens.

The law in question, which is currently blocked from going into effect by a federal appeals court, is the subject of a suit brought by the federal government, which argues that Texas is attempting to unconstitutionally usurp the power of the federal government to set immigration policy.

Ms. Bárcena said the Mexican government would be filing an amicus brief with the appeals court hearing the case, “so that the voice of the Mexican people” would be heard in the case. “Our migrants in the United States are not criminals, their contribution of around $324 billion to the US GDP is fundamental,” she said.

The law would allow state law enforcement to arrest people that they suspect may have entered the country between ports of entry and would also criminalize crossing the border, making it a Class B misdemeanor in the state.

The law would also empower the state government to deport migrants who are found to have crossed between ports of entry under state law.

At the press conference Wednesday, the Mexican president called the law draconian and dehumanizing, saying that they would respond if the law was allowed to take effect.

“We oppose this draconian law, it is completely contrary to human rights, completely dehumanizing, anti-Christian, unjust, it violates the norms of human coexistence (and) not only international law, but even violates the Bible,” Mr. Obrador said.

RUSSELL PAYNE
RUSSELL PAYNE

Mr. Payne is a political reporter at The New York Sun. He covers a broad range of topics including New York State and New York City.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2024 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use