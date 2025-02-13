Mexico Threatens Lawsuit for ‘Gulf of America’ Name Change in Google Maps

Mexico is warning Google that it could face a lawsuit for going along with President Trump’s attempt to rename the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America.

During a press conference Thursday, President Sheinbaum said Google Maps should not have updated its service to show both names for the body of water, insisting that Mr. Trump’s order does not apply to the entire body of water but just the part of the continental shelf that belongs to America.

Ms. Sheinbaum said. “What we are saying to Google is: check the order that was issued by the White House and signed by President Trump. You will see that it does not refer to the entire Gulf, but to the continental shelf.”

The order signed by Mr. Trump that changes the name says that the Interior Department shall “take all appropriate actions to rename as the ‘Gulf of America’ the U.S. Continental Shelf area bounded on the northeast, north, and northwest by the States of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida and extending to the seaward boundary with Mexico and Cuba in the area formerly named as the Gulf of Mexico.”

Ms. Sheinbaum added that the Mexican government has had communication with Google about the change and said, “​​We are even thinking of a lawsuit, because they are even naming Mexican territory, which is our continental shelf.”

Google did not respond to the Sun’s request for comment by the time of publication.

Mr. Trump signed an executive order to rename the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America. On January 24, the Interior Department announced it was updating “the official federal nomenclature in the Geographic Names Information System.”

While the American government may recognize the body of water as the Gulf of America, other countries are not bound to refer to it by that name.

However, Google Maps said it would update its maps so that people in America would see the Gulf of America. People in Mexico will still see the Gulf of Mexico, the name the body of water has had for 400 years. For people in the rest of the world, Google Maps will display both names.

Apple said it would update its map service to reflect Mr. Trump’s name change, and Microsoft’s Bing maps also adopted the name change.

Ms. Sheinbaum did not address Apple or Microsoft’s name changes during her Thursday press conference.