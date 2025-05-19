Miami-Dade County a ‘Blazing Red Fortress’ With Republican Voters Now Outnumbering Democrats

Republicans outnumber Democrats in Miami-Dade County for the first time ever. Figures released Monday confirm that the one-time Democratic stronghold has flipped red.

The edge for the GOP comes after maintenance of voter rolls. Some 172,747 voters were dropped from the active rolls, Decision Desk HQ’s director of data science, Michael Pruser, says on X. The latest voter rolls show 464,370 registered Republicans and 440,790 registered Democrats. Independents and third-party registrants also outnumber Democrats, with 460,783 registrations.

“Once a liberal citadel, Miami-Dade’s transformation is a stinging rebuke to Democrats,” the state Republican Party trumpets in a news release. The chairman of the party calls Miami-Dade the “beating heart of the Republican revolution.” President Trump and Governor DeSantis both won Miami-Dade by 11 points in November’s election.

Republican voter registration has been growing across Florida for several years. In 2018, when Mr. DeSantis was first elected, Democrats had a 300,000-voter registration edge in Florida. Today, the Republican advantage is 1.29 million.

“Nobody would have predicted this ten years ago,” Mr. DeSantis says in an X post.

The GOP now has a voter registration advantage in 59 of Florida’s 67 counties, Florida Voice News reports.

Florida was once considered a swing state, but a University of Florida researcher, Alexander Lowie, says conservative activists and culture war politics have helped reshape the state’s political identity.

Mr. Lowie says Mr. DeSantis helped attract new residents during the pandemic by opposing Covid regulations and closures that most of the country adopted. Those voters have rewarded the Republican Party.

“From Marco Rubio’s early victories to Ron DeSantis’s bold leadership, from Donald Trump’s commanding wins to our fearless donors and grassroots fighters, this is a victory for every Republican who refused to let Miami-Dade stay blue,” the state party chairman, Evan Power, says. “Miami-Dade is now a blazing red fortress, and we’re charging toward an even brighter future.”

The state Democratic Oarty has not responded to a request for comment by The New York Sun.

Florida moves voters to inactive rolls if they miss two consecutive federal election cycles. If they don’t vote for two cycles after going on the inactive list, the name is removed from the voter roll and the individual would need to re-register to vote again.

Florida now routinely drops 10 percent of registered voters in the audits that take place every two years, Mr. Pruser says.