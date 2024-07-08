Michael Moore Calls Biden’s Campaign ‘Cruelest Form of Elder Abuse’

Famed filmmaker Michael Moore has voiced strong criticism of President Biden’s recent debate performance against Donald Trump, describing it as “elder abuse.” Mr. Moore’s comments came during the latest episode of his Rumble podcast, where he discussed Mr. Biden’s appearance in the debate and a subsequent interview with George Stephanopoulos on CNN. The director of […]

Mr. Moore’s comments came during the latest episode of his Rumble podcast, where he discussed Mr. Biden’s appearance in the debate and a subsequent interview with George Stephanopoulos on CNN.

The director of “Fahrenheit 9/11” expressed shock at Me. Biden’s performance, saying he was “gobsmacked” by what he saw. He dismissed explanations from Mr. Biden and his team, such as jet lag and a cold, labeling them as “malarkey” excuses. And he said it’s not a question of whether Mr. Biden serves another four years, “this is about whether he should serve another four days,”

“If I have to be the only one to stand for Joe Biden — that’s right, you heard me say that — if I have to be the only one to stand up for Joe Biden here, to protect him from the cruelest form of elder abuse I’ve ever been forced to watch, well then that’s what I’ll do,” he said.

“He was in epic distress that Thursday night. Every cognitive default in his mind seemed to be shutting down. If this had been somebody that you truly cared about, loved, embraced, what would you have done? Would you have seriously even let him go out on that stage?”

“Who would send an 81-year-old out onto any stage to debate a living monster at nine o’clock at night for a brawl that would not end until 10:42 p.m.? Honestly, have any one of you ever looked at the clock, saw that it was getting near 11 p.m. and said to yourself, ‘I think I’m going to give grams and gramps a call’?” Mr. Moore added.