Mike Lindell Can’t Stop Talking About Electronic Voting Machines — Even After Court Loss

The “My Pillow Guy” Mike Lindell is doubling down on his claims that electronic voting machines are rigging elections despite his legal troubles over prior accusations.

After President Trump was defeated in the 2020 presidential election, Mr. Lindell spread disproven conspiracy theories about widespread electoral fraud tied to voting machines that led to multiple lawsuits.

His latest claims started with a rant on his streaming program, “The Mike Lindell Show,” this week about Facebook putting a “False Information” warning label over a link to his Lindell TV website. He claimed the only reason Meta would “censor” him was because of him continuing to talk about needing to get rid of electronic voting machines.

That’s when he started ranting about electronic voting — again.

“We have to get rid of them. We gotta get the people hand counts. …The president needs to make this a national emergency, and he can,” Mr. Lindell said. “He can deem this a national emergency and then just say ‘no machines are going to be used in this federal election coming up.’ We cannot use them. They’re made with other parts from China, from China, and they’re going to steal this for the midterms, you guys,” Mr. Lindell continued.

“All you Republican governors out there, starting with Sarah Sanders, wake up and get rid of those machines,” an animated Mr. Lindell added.

Mr. Lindell didn’t mention any voting machine companies by name. That might be because of legal cases against him involving those companies and at least one employee.

In June, a federal jury found that the MyPillow founder defamed a former Dominion Voting Systems official by falsely claiming he helped steal the 2020 election for President Biden. Mr. Lindell is appealing the verdict.

The jury found Mr. Lindell liable in connection with two statements that defamed the former product strategy and security director for the election machine company, Eric Coomer, but rejected several others claims. The $2.3 million verdict was also much lower than the $62.7 million that Mr. Coomer requested Mr. Lindell pay for spreading false claims on his public platforms.

Mr. Lindell has claimed his fortune has vanished due to his work uncovering “election corruption.” He testified that he once had a net worth of $60 million but is now he’s millions of dollars in debt.

Major retailers, including Walmart and Kohl’s, have stopped carrying his products due to his controversial views. Most of his sales are now online.

Mr. Lindell’s legal troubles are not over. He also faces a lawsuit from Dominion itself and Smartmatic, another voting machine company.

Mr. Lindell and his company continue to support Mr. Trump. Reporters for Lindell TV have been at White House press briefings during the Trump administration. In April, one reporter asked White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt to share Mr. Trump’s fitness plan because he looked “healthier than ever before.”

That same reporter, Cara Castronuova, asked Mr. Trump if he would consider appointing someone to investigation the “political persecution you, your family, and your supporters during the Biden administration.”

“I love you, who are you?” Mr. Trump responded.