Mike Lindell Is Back in the Pillow and Election Fraud Business as He Tries to Shake His Legal Woes

‘I’ve been sitting here for three years fighting to get rid of these voting machines,’My Pillow founder Mike Lindell tells the Sun. ‘This is a problem we have. We have to go back to paper ballots hand counted.’

My Pillow’s chief executive, Mike Lindell, in the midst of a comeback tour and trying to drum up money for his legal defense, is once again claiming election fraud, this time concerning the 2023 elections.

Before becoming one of President Trump’s most vocal loyalists, Mr. Lindell was best known for his viral ads for pillows in which the company claimed, falsely, that the pillow could cure a variety of sleep disorders like insomnia, sleep apnea, and restless leg syndrome.

During Mr. Trump’s political rise in 2015 and 2016, Mr. Lindell became a prominent supporter of the former president, a relationship that holds to this day and that came to a head following the 2020 election.

After the 2020 election, Mr. Lindel became a proponent of Mr. Trump’s false claims alleging that the 2020 election was fraudulent, a position he has maintained ever since.

Mr. Lindell’s claims about the 2020 election and related claims about the role of companies like Dominion Voting Systems in the election have, in turn, landed the My Pillow CEO in court. Dominion alone is seeking $1.3 billion from Mr. Lindell in damages.

Mr. Lindell’s political advocacy for Mr. Trump’s election claims have also made his pillow company a pariah at major retailers like Kohl’s, Wayfair, and Walmart. In July, Mr. Lindell told the Daily Mail that he’d lost $100 million since being dropped by retailers.

The issues with his business and the ongoing legal battle have in turn landed Mr. Lindell in tough financial straits. Earlier this month, Mr. Lindell announced on Lindell-TV that he was running out of cash.

“We’re actually doing really good other than the fact that I don’t have any more money,” Mr. Lindell said of his efforts to “secure elections.” “I can certainly keep being the salesman soliciting funds to keep us moving, and we really need all of your help.”

Now, Mr. Lindell is redoubling his efforts, both on the pillow and election fronts. He returned to promoting his pillows on TV, joining the e-commerce platform MARKET! last week.

“Hold on, I froze up, I haven’t been on live TV for over four years now,” Mr. Lindell said. “In these times that we are in now, everybody needs the best sleep ever with what we are facing.”

Last week, Mr. Lindell also redoubled his crusade against voting machines in the wake of the 2023 elections. He is claiming that some voting machines connect to the internet.

“I’ve been sitting here for three years fighting to get rid of these voting machines,” Mr. Lindell tells the Sun. “This is a problem we have. We have to go back to paper ballots hand counted.”

The Lindell Offense Fund says in a recent press release that “electronic voting machine companies have emphatically declared their machines are not online and do not contain bluetooth modems — we have reports of ballot printers going online with multiple tabulators tethered to the printing machines during Tuesday’s elections.”

The release continues, “This is supposed to be impossible. For now, we are concealing critical details to protect election clerks from retaliation.”

In conversation with the Sun, Mr. Lindell pointed to reports from last week in Pennsylvania where a clerical error led to some voters being confused at the ballot box. The error in Pennsylvania did not affect the final vote tabulations, according to the county official overseeing voting there.

Mr. Lindell says that he has evidence of problems with voting machines and that there are county officials planning to conduct elections on paper ballots. However, he was not willing to provide such evidence or examples to the Sun.

The Lindell Offense Fund, the organization that Mr. Lindell issued the statement through, did not immediately respond to a request for comment or provide any evidence for its claims.

The new efforts from Mr. Lindell appear to be in preparation for what he is billing as “The Plan” for 2024. According to its executive summary, this includes proving that election machines are connected to the internet and establishing a “grassroots effort” to monitor elections.

The Lindell Offense Fund claims to have more than 300,000 volunteers who will be providing “REAL time election oversight” in 2024 and coordinating on an app called FrankSocial, which the fund bills as “a tool to report election malfeasance while watching real time accounts of election interference in their own Backyard.”