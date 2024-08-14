Millions Heard Trump, Full of Insights Not Insults

No wonder the European Union ideologues tried to block him.

Donald Trump was on message with Elon Musk last night. The live Musk interview on X with the former president was one huge event.

There are a lot of numbers being thrown around. According to a Fox News report, at its peak, about 1.3 million people were listening live.

The Trump team has numbers slightly bigger, and when they add in impressions, views, and posts related to the interview — what you have is one big, gigantic press event. Live and unscripted.

I know it’s an important event because the liberal press is howling against it today.

The European Union regulators even had the gall to try and block the broadcast, interfering in America’s election.

That’s a surefire measuring tool of its success. And there’s plenty of substance to it.

For example, talking about the economy, Trump mentioned several times how voters want to hear about the economy because they can’t afford groceries.

He said he’d cut taxes not only for businesses but for the middle class and further deregulate the economy.

He said he intends to get rid of the criminals that have been given to us by other countries.

And explained that he will get tough on trade, using the principle of reciprocity.

He intends to close up the Department of Education, and move education back to the states.

He emphasized how in his first term he achieved record unemployment for minorities.

He repeated over and over how Biden-Harris energy policies caused inflation. He also advocated for nuclear power, and vowed to “drill, baby, drill.”

Mr. Musk said “I think we need a government efficiency commission to say, hey, where are we spending money?” Mr. Musk offered to serve on it and Trump said he’d love that, and called Mr. Musk “the greatest cutter.”

And Trump also said that we need more energy in order to power AI.

On foreign policy, Trump talked about how he left Iran broke and had President Putin scared. Also how he successfully dealt with North Korea, while President Biden has allowed a Russia-China alliance that’s dangerous to the world.

Before the interview, Trump returned to the X site, formerly Twitter, and said: “Are you better off now than you were when I was president?”

He said this to his 89.2 million followers. This is on top of the interview with Mr. Musk.

In other words, one way or another, millions upon millions of people heard Trump’s message in just the last 24 hours.

And the good news is that Trump was on message, reminding people of his substantive, successful policies.

Full of insights, not insults. A good day’s work, wouldn’t you say?

