Minneapolis School Shooting Leaves at Least Two Dead, More Than a Dozen Wounded

The shooter is reported dead from a self-inflicted gunshot and authorites say there is no further threat to the community.

A fatal mass shooting occurred during the morning student drop-off at a Catholic school in Minneapolis on Wednesday, resulting in at least two dead and more than a dozen injured.

The unidentified shooter is dead from a self-afflicted gunshot wound near the scene at Annunciation Catholic School, according to a report from ABC News. The network quoted city officials saying there is “no active threat to the community.”

The school serves students from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade. Young, uniformed children were seen being led away from the campus holding their parents’ hands.

“My husband’s a firefighter, and he got a phone call this morning [that] said that there was an incident at Annunciation, and that’s where my niece and nephew go to school … so he just took off on foot,” Emily Feste said to local TV station KSTP.

“We heard about 15 minutes ago that they’re safe. But it’s so awful and it’s so scary.”

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz confirmed the incident in a post on X shortly after 9 a.m. local time.

“I’m praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence,” he said.

Local authorities confirmed to KSTP there are as many as 20 victims, and that a man dressed in all black clothing and armed with a rifle was spotted at the scene.

Children’s Minnesota Hospital confirmed to the news outlet that five children were admitted for care.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

