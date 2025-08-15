‘Miracle on the Hudson’ Hero Says New FAA Chief Could Undo His Aviation Safety Legacy

Captain Chesley ‘Sully’ Sullenberger also accuses the former airline executive, Bryan Bedford, of being ‘willing to lie’ about his qualifications as a pilot.

Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger, the airline pilot credited with saving 155 lives in the 2009 “Miracle on the Hudson,” has emerged as an outspoken critic of the new head of the Federal Aviation Administration, Bryan Bedford.

The confirmation of Mr. Bedford, who was approved on a 53-43 Senate vote last month, threatens to undo Mr. Sullenberger’s years of work in furtherance of aviation safety, the retired pilot wrote in a statement posted during the confirmation hearings. “We all deserve better,” he said.

Following his emergency landing on the Hudson and the deadly crash of Colgan Air Flight 3407 near Buffalo, New York, the following month, “I knew that I had an obligation to make it my mission to keep safe everyone who flies,” Mr. Sullenberger said in the post, which has recently been shared across social media.

“But with the nomination of Bryan Bedford to be FAA Administrator, my life’s work could be undone.”

Mr. Sullenberger charged that Mr. Bedford, the former CEO of Republic Airways, was “willing to lie” about his qualifications as a pilot and would not commit to upholding existing experience requirements for airline pilots. A rule requires that commercial pilots log 1,500 hours in the cockpit before receiving an Airline Transport Pilot (ATP) certificate.

“Let me be crystal clear: Mr. Bedford will not commit to the current 1500-hour pilot experience rule, which means that airline pilots would have far less experience, and would not be seasoned, literally, not having experienced flying in all the seasons of the year,” Mr. Sullenberger wrote.

“The first time a pilot experiences real weather should not be with paying passengers onboard, unwitting and unwilling guinea pigs.”

Mr. Sullenberger was taking off on a routine flight from New York’s LaGuardia Airport on January 15, 2009, when a flock of birds struck the aircraft causing complete engine failure. Due to the plane’s low altitude and its distance from available airstrips, the quick-thinking pilot glided the plane onto the surface of the Hudson River in a maneuver known as “ditching.” Due to his actions, all 155 people on board survived.

Mr. Sullenberger retired from the cockpit the following year and turned his attention to aviation safety, becoming an outspoken advocate and helping to develop new protocols.

His statement appears to have been prompted by Mr. Bedford’s response to questions from Senator Tammy Duckworth, an Illinois Democrat, during his July confirmation hearing.

“I’ve asked you four questions on whether or not you will unilaterally reduce the 1,500-hour rule, and at no point have you answered,” the senator said before moving on to her next question.

Mr. Sullenberger took issue with Mr. Bedford’s avoidance.

“Despite repeated questioning, he declined to give a clear, definitive answer,” he wrote. “We all deserve better.”