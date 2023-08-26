Momentarily Decisive Details of GOP Debate Matter Less Than Fundamentals of the Race

One lesson of the 1980 campaign, and of many others, is that voters seek in presidential candidates qualities that they find lacking in the current president.

Having completed the first presidential debate of the 2024 campaign cycle, it’s tempting to focus on minor but perhaps momentarily decisive details, such as whether Governor DeSantis was wise to outsource strategy to a committee that he’s legally barred from communicating with or whether it was wise for President Trump’s campaign spokesmen to not be allowed in the Fox News spin room.

Reporters have an incentive to focus on such things. Being the first to spot a change in course — leading the pack — is a source of professional pride. Yet the fundamentals remain potentially dispositive.

President Carter’s astute advisers were able to keep his campaign above water for months in the 1980 cycle. Yet when the election returns came in, his low job rating on most issues was reflected in his 41 percent share of the vote, enough to carry only six states.

One lesson of that campaign, and of many others, is that voters seek in presidential candidates qualities that they find lacking in the current president. Voters in 1960, accustomed to what were then considered elderly incumbents — every president for the preceding 18 years was in his 60s, and President Eisenhower turned 70 three weeks before Election Day — opted for the outwardly vigorous 43-year-old President Kennedy.

The fundamentals in this case are that majorities of voters are inclined to reject each of the two most recent incumbent presidents, even though they register hefty majorities in polls of their party’s primary voters, 64 percent for President Biden and 55 percent for Mr. Trump.

Majority rejection of the 45th and 46th presidents is not a momentary phenomenon. In the 91 months since Mr. Trump was inaugurated, incumbent presidents have enjoyed majority approval in only seven months and have fallen short in 84 months.

That’s 92 percent of the time over the last seven years and seven months, an even higher percentage than during the seven years leading up to the 1980 election, during the presidencies of Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, and Jimmy Carter.

It’s not hard to think of reasons why: Mr. Trump’s uncouth insults and vacillating policies, Mr. Biden’s visible aging and extreme policies, both men’s penchant for transparent untruths — or, in the opposition party’s parlance, lies.

Their support in primary polling seems to reflect a sincere inability on the part of their co-partisans, in a time of sharp partisanship, to understand why most of their fellow citizens do not appreciate their performance.

Yet not all partisans are blind to the views of others. In the early caucus and primary states, where candidates have been most active and voters most engaged, Mr. Trump has been polling below 50 percent, significantly below his national average — 43 percent in Iowa, 44 percent at New Hampshire, and 46 percent in South Carolina.

The Des Moines Register/NBC poll, conducted by the astonishingly good pollster J. Ann Selzer, showed Mr. Trump leading Mr. DeSantis by a 42 percent to 19 percent margin. That sounds like a whopping lead, and in a general election poll, where most voters tend to support their party’s candidates, it would be.

Yet in primaries, and especially the Iowa caucuses, preferences are more fluid. As the veteran poll analyst Nate Silver points out, since 2004, only one of the Republican or Democratic candidates leading in Iowa polling at this stage of the cycle has won the Iowa caucuses, and that candidate, Hillary Clinton in 2016, won by only 1 percent.

“The Selzer poll is good for Trump, but it’s not consistent with the view that his nomination is more-or-less inevitable,” Mr. Silver wrote. “Trump is ‘only’ 68 percent at prediction markets, which to me seems low, but lotta folks here are treating him at ~99 percent, which is definitely too high.”

That suggests that Mr. Silver puts a Mr. Trump opponent’s chances of winning the Republican nomination somewhere around 29 percent, which his website, Fivethirtyeight.com, estimated as Mr. Trump’s chance of winning the 2016 general election.

The problem Mr. Trump’s current opponents face is akin to the classic tension between the need to go right — or left — to win the party nomination and then go to the center to win the general election. To be Trump-like enough to win the nomination and to present, for the general election, a contrast with the untruthfulness and aging which, to varying degrees, afflict Messrs. Trump and Biden.

That’s a difficult but not impossible task. Upsets or even surprisingly strong second-place finishes in early contests can, as in the past, change millions of votes in ensuing primaries. And a potential Republican nominee without Mr. Trump’s weaknesses could lead to ructions among Democrats suddenly terrified that Mr. Biden could lose.

