More Americans Want To Mass Deport Undocumented Immigrants, New Survey Shows

More and more Americans want mass deportations of undocumented immigrants. That’s the finding of a new Axios Vibes survey by The Harris Poll, which shows that half of Americans — even 42 percent of Democrats — would support the policy amid a record number of crossings at the nation’s Southern border.

Ending birthright citizenship — which is guaranteed in the 14th Amendment of the Constitution — also seems to be more appealing to many Americans. The poll suggests that 30 percent of Democrats and 46 percent of Republicans now say they would end that right.

What’s groundbreaking about the new data is it suggests more Americans are open to stringent immigration proposals previously deemed unthinkable. President Trump has drawn criticism for envisioning “the largest deportation operation in American history,” a plan he has made clear at campaign rallies. To carry out deportations, he suggested enlisting ICE agents, the FBI, federal prosecutors, the National Guard, and local law enforcement officers.

Latino civil rights groups and elected officials have vowed to fight President Trump’s strategy, which recalls the federally-controlled Mexican “repatriation” program during the Great Depression. It also echoes President Eisenhower’s military-style deportation of 1.3 million Mexicans and Mexican-Americans, known by the racial slur, “Operation Wetback.”

“We would push back in every way that we can, through the courts, through organizing,” Congressman Joaquin Castro told Axios in February, “every single way that we could to protect the communities that we represent.”

Yet public sentiment, at least of those surveyed by Axios, could be trending the other way. Mr. Biden has failed to deflect blame for the migrant crisis, even after arguing that Mr. Trump sabotaged the bipartisan immigration bill in Congress. Nearly a third of respondents to the Axios poll say his administration is “most responsible” for the crisis, more than any other political or structural factor.