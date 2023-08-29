More Than a Quarter of Voters See Biden as ‘Old,’ ‘Outdated,’ ‘Aging,’ or ‘Senile’: Survey

Most Americans think that both President Biden and President Trump are too old to run for president in 2024.

A new survey measuring the associations voters have with Presidents Biden and Trump found that Mr. Biden is most commonly associated with his age, while Mr. Trump is most commonly associated with his alleged criminality.

The Associated Press and National Opinion Research Center survey found that 26 percent of respondents associated Mr. Biden with his age when asked for the “first word or phrase that comes to mind,” using words like “old,” “outdated,” “retire,” “elderly,” “aging,” “senile,” or “dementia.”

Another 15 percent of respondents used words like “slow,” “confused,” “idiot,” “ignorant,” “sleepy,” “gaffe,” or “bumbling,” while 13 percent associated Mr. Biden with general negativity, according to the poll.

For Mr. Trump, 15 percent of voters associated him with words like “corrupt,” “criminal,” “crooked,” “compromised,” “traitor,” “con artist,” and “puppet.” Mr. Trump’s associations were less focused than Mr. Biden’s, with generally negative comments, as the pollster describes it, being the second most common association for Mr. Trump.

Reaffirming the findings on voters’ associations, the pollster also found that overwhelming majorities of Americans do not want either Mr. Biden or Mr. Trump to run for president again, at 75 percent and 72 percent each.

For Mr. Biden, Democrats of all ages see him as too old to run for office, with 77 percent of Democrats aged 18 to 44 feeling this way along with 62 percent of Democrats over the age of 62.

Most respondents also saw Mr. Trump as too old to run for president again, with 51 percent reporting that they think this of the former president.

Among Democrats, 71 percent think Mr. Trump is too old. Among independents and Republicans, 48 percent and 28 percent think that Mr. Trump is too old. Mr. Trump is about three years younger than Mr. Biden.

Simultaneously, the vast majority of Democrats would still support Mr. Biden if he were the nominee in 2024, with 77 percent of Democrats between 18 and 44 years old and 86 percent of Democrats 45 years old or older saying they would “definitely” or “probably” back Mr. Biden.

Among Democrats aged 18 to 44 years, 23 percent said they would “probably” or “definitely” not support Mr. Biden. This number was 14 percent for Democrats 45 years old or older. Voters were not asked to name another potential candidate.

Unfortunately for the vast majority of voters, both Mr. Biden and Mr. Trump appear to be the likely nominee for each of their respective parties, about 14 months away from the 2024 election.

In the most recent Democratic primary poll by Big Village, Mr. Biden led attorney Robert Kennedy Jr. by 41 points, 60 percent to 19 percent. In the same poll, on the Republican side, Mr. Trump led the second-place candidate, Governor DeSantis, by 43 points, 57 percent to 14 percent.