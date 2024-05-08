More Than a Third of Americans Have ‘Never Felt More Uninspired At Work,’ Study Finds

‘Today more than ever, both employers and employees are acknowledging the link between physical activity and mental acuity,’ the report says.

A significant portion of American employees are facing a motivation crisis at work, with many struggling to find the inspiration necessary to maintain productivity.

This trend was highlighted in a recent survey conducted by Talker Research on behalf of Life Time Work, which found that 38 percent of employed Americans report feeling more uninspired at their jobs than ever before.

“Today more than ever, both employers and employees are acknowledging the link between physical activity and mental acuity, and the ability to perform at our best,” said Brooks Hagen, senior director of Life Time Work, according to Study Finds. “As a result, we’re seeing demand from both team leaders as well as team members for workspaces that are near health and athletic facilities to prioritize being able to incorporate more into their regular wellness routine.”

The study, which surveyed 2,000 employed individuals across the country, indicates that this lack of inspiration isn’t just a personal issue — it’s having a tangible effect on workplace productivity. An equal 38 percent of respondents confessed to feeling only “somewhat” productive during their work hours, noting that the issue was particularly pronounced among those working in suburban locations.

An investigation into the causes behind this productivity dip has pointed to work environment as a crucial factor. According to the survey results, 37 percent of respondents feel that their work routine has become stale, with the problem being more acute among those who work exclusively in-person.

Furthermore, the study emphasizes the importance of community and social interactions at work, with 62 percent of employees stating that the people around them significantly influence their productivity levels.

In an attempt to combat midday slumps, employees are turning to physical activity, with 33% of respondents opting to go for a walk and 19% engaging in some form of exercise. Despite this, a concerning 17% of those surveyed admit to exercising once a week or less, even though 64% believe that increased physical activity could greatly enhance their work productivity.