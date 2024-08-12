More Than Two Dozen Face Charges Over Anti-Israel Protest on Golden Gate Bridge

The San Francisco district attorney is bringing charges against 26 people involved in an April 15 anti-Israel protest on the Golden Gate Bridge that snarled traffic for hours, preventing drivers from attending doctors appointments and picking up children from school.

According to a statement from Brooke Jenkins’ office, eight individuals are facing felony conspiracy charges, while 18 other individuals were charged with misdemeanor conspiracy.

Additional charges include false imprisonment, trespassing to interfere with a business, obstruction of a thoroughfare, unlawful assembly, refusal to disperse at a riot, and failure to obey the lawful order of a uniformed officer.

Jenkins said in the statement, “I would like to thank the California Highway Patrol for their work to peacefully resolve this incident and their subsequent investigation.”

“While we must protect avenues for free speech, the exercise of free speech cannot compromise public safety,” she continued. “The demonstration on the Golden Gate Bridge caused a level of safety risk, including extreme threats to the health and welfare of those trapped, that we as a society cannot ignore or allow.”

Protesters blocked the Golden Gate Bridge during the morning commute. Local NBC News affiliate KNTV reports the demonstrators were calling for an end to U.S. funding and military support for Israel amid its war in the Gaza Strip.

The outlet reports traffic was backed up for roughly five hours due to the protest.

While there were no injuries from the demonstration, it did block people from getting to surgeries and other medical appointments. Jenkins also highlighted the case of a mother who expressed concern about her disabled son, who was on a school bus that the protesters blocked.

After a 2023 protest on the bridge, Jenkins charged 80 individuals with misdemeanors, but ultimately dismissed the charges and required the protesters in that incident to complete five hours of community service.