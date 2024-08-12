The New York Sun

Join
National

More Than Two Dozen Face Charges Over Anti-Israel Protest on Golden Gate Bridge

The April demonstration stalled traffic for hours, stranding motorists.

The New York Sun
An April 15, 2024 anti-Israel protest on the Golden Gate Bridge that snarled traffic for hours.
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

The San Francisco district attorney is bringing charges against 26 people involved in an April 15 anti-Israel protest on the Golden Gate Bridge that snarled traffic for hours, preventing drivers from attending doctors appointments and picking up children from school. 

According to a statement from Brooke Jenkins’ office, eight individuals are facing felony conspiracy charges, while 18 other individuals were charged with misdemeanor conspiracy.

Additional charges include false imprisonment, trespassing to interfere with a business, obstruction of a thoroughfare, unlawful assembly, refusal to disperse at a riot, and failure to obey the lawful order of a uniformed officer.

Jenkins said in the statement, “I would like to thank the California Highway Patrol for their work to peacefully resolve this incident and their subsequent investigation.”

“While we must protect avenues for free speech, the exercise of free speech cannot compromise public safety,” she continued. “The demonstration on the Golden Gate Bridge caused a level of safety risk, including extreme threats to the health and welfare of those trapped, that we as a society cannot ignore or allow.”

Protesters blocked the Golden Gate Bridge during the morning commute. Local NBC News affiliate KNTV reports the demonstrators were calling for an end to U.S. funding and military support for Israel amid its war in the Gaza Strip. 

The outlet reports traffic was backed up for roughly five hours due to the protest. 

While there were no injuries from the demonstration, it did block people from getting to surgeries and other medical appointments. Jenkins also highlighted the case of a mother who expressed concern about her disabled son, who was on a school bus that the protesters blocked. 

After a 2023 protest on the bridge, Jenkins charged 80 individuals with misdemeanors, but ultimately dismissed the charges and required the protesters in that incident to complete five hours of community service.

BRADLEY CORTRIGHT
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2024 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

or
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use