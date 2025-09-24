Mother Goes to The Mattresses By Burning Down Baby Daddy’s Bed 

The targeted man hadn’t been home for three days when the woman allegedly intruded and set fire to his bed using two cigarette lighters.

Since its inception in the 1830s, the Sun has chronicled crime in the mean streets of the City that Never Sleeps, and to this day, the police blotter – or its digital equivalent – offers fascinating snapshots into lives gone wrong in the myriad neighborhoods of the five boroughs. Our aim here is to chronicle the more curious criminal incidents across New York City that, with local news coverage in retreat, may not otherwise come under a spotlight.

Please remember when perusing this blotter that arrests do not constitute guilt, and all suspects are innocent until proven guilty. Moreover, the reported items are merely a snapshot of a criminal matter– what is known at the time of publishing. In most cases, the persons arrested for breaking the law haven’t been convicted (yet). It’s also possible that the charges brought against them may be reduced or even withdrawn.

MANHATTAN

Gramercy: Ruffian Roughs Up Two Seniors, and Young Woman in Street Scraps

A loose cannon walloped three people and racked up two raps.

On the early evening of June 26, the 32-year-old tough was first cuffed after he allegedly tackled an 80-year-old and tripped a 76-year-old. The elders were walking along East 24th Street when authorities say they ate asphalt.

Their menace allegedly took the oldest to the ground and then after feigning a punch to the 76-year-old, ended up tripping the person. He then allegedly fled the scene.

Weeks later, on the afternoon of August 4, the suspect allegedly went out for round two. This time he had been lurking around Park Avenue South to find more prey.

He allegedly first targeted a 31-year-old woman — throwing a basket at her head. Then, a man claimed his wrist was wounded by the brawler.

This time he didn’t get away.

The accused was lassoed and hit with several charges of assault, menacing, and harassment for the separate jumps. He has since pleaded not guilty and due back in court on September 24.

Upper West Side: Quarrel With Roommate Ends in Bloody Scissors Stabbing

Flaring tempers ended with an ambulance ride to get stitched up at the ER.

A 43-year-old man lost his cool, and with a pair of shears — he allegedly stabbed his younger roommate twice. Cops say minutes after midnight, the suspect was inside of the pad located on West 97th Street near Riverside Drive and jawing with the 32-year-old counterpart.

So explosive was their clash that law enforcement sources say the elder picked up a pair of scissors and slashed the roomie once in the gut and another time in the left arm.

The victim was taken to a hospital and recovered from the attack. Meanwhile, the accused was quickly nabbed that same night and faces an assault rap.

BROOKLYN

Crown Heights: Staggering Litterbug Dinged for Going Number 1 on No. 4 Subway Station Platform

Get him some toilet training tout de suite!

A pee-brain was caught tanked on some kind of drug while riding the rails. Then the suspected inebriated numbskull allegedly decided to take a whiz right off of the ledge.

Back at around 4 p.m. on August 4, cops say the 39-year-old was witnessed appearing extra tipsy as he was wobbling by a northbound 4-train subway train platform.

He allegedly stood between two train cars and dropped trou to “urinate in the subway station”, according to the criminal complaint. A police detail approached the potty perp but he allegedly flailed and fought off his removal from the train tracks three times, the papers say.

The accused was hit with littering in the subway, obstructing governmental administration, and appearing under the influence of a narcotic drug.

The suspect pleaded not guilty at arraignment and is due back before a judge in October.

Sunset Park / Cypress Hills: Suspected Dope Slingers Nailed Trying to Destroy Supply, and Scootering on Sidewalk

Old-timer smack and crack dealers can’t catch any breaks these days.

A crew of elders accused of pushing heroin was nabbed attempting to eradicate their supply. At around 1 p.m. on July 28, the trio of men, ages 67, 70, and 74, were met by cops after allegedly attempting to move some glassine bags of the stuff on the corner of Euclid and Sutter Avenues.

The geezers then allegedly were seen ripping open the bags of heroin and tossing the poison onto a lawn. They were then cuffed. A search of the men’s pockets yielded four glassine sleeves of heroin and two vials of cocaine.

Minutes before 8 p.m. that same day, cops ran on a separate call where a 45-year-old man, spotted scoffing the law on a Slane e-bike along the sidewalk around 5th Avenue and 53rd Street.

Officers managed to stop the two-wheeler acrobat and after he was in park. They searched him and found an unknown amount of heroin. The trio all pleaded not guilty during their first appearance in court and are due back in court in October.

THE BRONX

Mt. Eden: ‘It’s A Paintball Gun’: Incoherent Rogue Caught Aiming Paintball Rifle at Rival

He was mumbling gibberish. But his weapon appeared to be all business.

A 42-year-old man was nabbed back at around noon on July 29. Authorities rushed to an apartment complex on Nelson Avenue near the Edward L. Grant Highway. They were informed that a gunman was inside the top floor of the edifice and pointing a rifle at a man while waxing “unintelligible words,” according to the criminal complaint.

Officers from the elite ESU unit managed to approach the suspect and get him to consent to a search of his flat. They quickly discovered an Alpha Black X Caliber Imitation Air Rifle. The accused aggressor then managed to find some coherent words, telling cops: “It’s a paintball gun.”

He was booked on menacing, weapons, harassment and unlawful use of an imitation pistol. The rap comes a year after the suspect was about to defend against an open burglary and criminal trespassing case in Midtown Manhattan.

QUEENS

Elmhurst: Man Busted Soliciting Undercover Cop for Fellatio

A man was caught hocking a blowjob. Only his would-be customer turned out to be an undercover NYPD cop.

The 46-year-old suspect was busted minutes after midnight on August 1 while allegedly tricking along Roosevelt Avenue near 76th Street, a known hub for sex workers. He allegedly offered his oral sex services to the male undercover in return for $60, according to the criminal complaint.

The suspect was cuffed and slapped with prostitution charges. He pleaded not guilty at arraignment, court records show.

Jamaica: ‘I’ll Kill Him Or Start the Fire Again!’: Berserk Ex Galpal Admits To Charring Baby Daddy’s Bed

She wasn’t bashful about her alleged bonfire she kindled in her baby daddy’s bedroom.

“What’s going on,” the 38-year-old scorned woman allegedly blabbed at the bravest, who back at 1 a.m. on August 6, entered the man’s fourth-floor apartment plotted on 195th Street and Jamaica Avenue.

She added, “I started the fire. It’s my baby daddy’s apartment. When he comes back I’ll kill him or start the fire again.” The woman didn’t stop singing.

Authorities say it started with two cigarette lighters on a mattress in the bedroom and then the spreading flames became so intense they made the living room “unrecognizable” and reduced to “ashes”, according to the criminal complaint. The accused allegedly continued taking credit for the fire, confirming the specific apartment number and detailing her alleged incendiary deed.

“He should be dead! He should be dead. He should be dead,” she repeated.

The woman continued: “I lit the fire! He should be unalive.”

There is no proof of anybody dying or even being wounded.

But the woman insisted the fire should have snuffed her ex; he hadn’t been home for three days. Cops searched the woman’s purse and discovered two cigarette torches.

The suspect was charged with multiple arson raps.

At arraignment, she pleaded not guilty.

Flushing: Parcel Pilferer Caught With Set of Real McCoy Postal Keys to Grab Loot

He was keyed up.

A not-so-slippery thief was caught with U.S. Postal Office arrowhead etched keys.

The suspect’s handiwork made a debut on a surveillance camera. The 52-year-old man was seen in the owner’s footage back on July 24 taking a package from a home.

The man allegedly chose the especially small hour of 2 a.m. to target the building on 82nd Street and 37th Avenue.

Cops say he was seen clad in a black T-shirt and black pants and a hat and operating a key to open the mailbox and plucking a package out of it before scampering off.

The same suspect allegedly scouting around the same nabe.

But eagle-eyed cops spotted him and quickly brought him under arrest. They say the perpetrator was in possession of an authentic arrowhead key with the letters “U.S.P.S.” etched into it.

He now faces possession of burglary, petit larceny, burglar’s tools, and possession of a forged instrument.

STATEN ISLAND

Richmond Terrace: ‘I’ma Kill You!’: Ousted Visitor Returns With Knife and Scissor Vengeance

An unwanted interloper was banished from a man’s home – only to sneak back in and hold him up with two blades.

The tenant was inside his apartment on Ornico Place back at around 12:30 am on May 27. He demanded the then 19-year-old man (he’s since turned 20) to scram and never return back. But that didn’t sit well with the man.

For his leave was only temporary. He returned. But this time he didn’t knock on the door or ring a doorbell. He allegedly crawled through an unlocked window, according to the criminal complaint.

Once inside, authorities say he turned extra surly: holding a knife and a pair of scissors to the throat of his dismisser. “I’ma kill you,” he allegedly barked. “I ain’t going anywhere.”

The suspect then bashed the innocent with the knife multiple times. He then allegedly rifled through the bludgeoned man’s pants pockets. From the rear pocket he allegedly snatched his ID card and fled.

Nearly a month ticked away until investigators nabbed the alleged accoster. Once in custody prosecutors brought a raft of charges against the man including robbery, burglary, grand larceny, assault, trespassing, harassment and menacing.

The accused pleaded not guilty and was released on $25,000 cash ($50,000 bond).

Stapleton Heights: Taser-Aiming Intruder Tags Letter On Front Door, Caught With Coke

A brazen menace was picked up after allegedly jimmying a window with bolt cutters and drawing a Taser before fleeing and spray-painting a cryptic letter on the dwelling’s front door.

The 37-year-old crook stands accused of breaching an apartment window back at around 1 p.m. on July 25 and once inside the flat — aimed a Taser at the terrorized resident.

Almost two hours elapsed before the suspect decided it was time to go. But before he left the domicile, he allegedly pulled out a spray paint canister and scrawled an “L” on the outside of the front door.

Responding authorities managed to quickly make eyes on the suspect an hour later close by the burgled apartment, according to the criminal complaint.

The suspect, the papers say, was picked up with two bags tucked in his shorts pocket.

One bag contained marijuana and was branded “Gelato”. The other unmarked bag contained “three white twists” that were later determined to be cocaine.

Charges of menacing, criminal mischief, drugs, and making graffiti among others were brought.