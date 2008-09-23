The New York Sun

Hours Before Execution, Nine Order Delay

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

GREG BLUESTEIN
ATLANTA — The U.S. Supreme Court has given a last-minute reprieve to an inmate less than two hours before he was to be executed for the 1989 slaying of an off-duty police officer.

Supporters of 39-year-old Troy Davis have called for a new trial as several witnesses have recanted their testimony. Protesters had arrived by the busload to protest the execution, carrying signs with slogans like “Justice for Troy Davis” and wearing blue T-shirts emblazoned with “I am Troy Davis.”

Civil rights activist the Reverend Al Sharpton had accompanied members of Davis’s family to the protest, including Davis’s mother, Virginia.

Prosecutors have labeled the witness statements “suspect,” and courts had previously refused requests for a new trial.

The execution had been scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT (2300 GMT).

