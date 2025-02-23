MSNBC Axes Joy Reid’s Show in Major Primetime Shakeup

The network’s new president is reshaping the lineup, with more changes expected ahead of a split with NBC News.

Joy Reid’s primetime MSNBC program, which has faced plummeting ratings since President Trump’s re-election, was the first to be axed in advance of a planned breakaway from NBC News.

“The ReidOut,” which airs weeknights at 7 p.m. ET, will air its final show some time this week and will be replaced with a new program anchored by the current hosts of “The Weekend,” former Vice President Harris spokesperson Symone Sanders-Townsend, Alicia Menendez and former RNC Chair Michael Steele, according to a report from Fox News.

Ms. Reid, who is known for anti-Trump rhetoric, has seen a decline in her show’s ratings as of late with only 973,000 total viewers in February, down 28 percent from the same month in 2024.

She has also had some controversial moments since the presidential election in November when she declared that Black women had lost interest in “saving America” after news broke that White female voters turned out in high numbers to elect Mr. Trump. Just last month she compared Mr. Trump’s policies and efforts to deport illegal immigrants akin to Hitler’s Germany.

The announcement is the first program change under new president Rebecca Kutler who is planning to make additional re-tooling to the network’s lineup, according to a source familiar with the plans.

Ms. Kutler is looking to give more airtime to Jen Psaki, former White House Press Secretary and current host of MSNBC’s weekend program, “Inside with Jen Psaki.”

The program is the brainchild of the network’s new president and quickly became the most-watched weekend program on the channel.

Alex Wagner, who took over hosting duties for the 9 p.m. hour after Rachel Maddow moved her show to one day a week, will not return to Ms. Maddow’s current nightly schedule until the first hundred days of the new Trump presidency ends, instead staying on as a correspondent.

The Fox News report cites that MSNBC is in discussions with Politico’s Eugene Daniels and NYU law professor Melissa Murray to join the network.

The network is also readying plans to beef up domestic and international correspondents and to add a Washington Bureau as they will no longer have access to the editorial operations of NBC News when the spinoff into a new company is complete.

The network is also seeking new executives to head up content strategy, news gathering, and talent.