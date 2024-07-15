The New York Sun

MSNBC, Fearing ‘Inappropriate’ Commentary About Trump Shooting, Pulls ‘Morning Joe’ on Monday

President Biden’s favorite news program will be replaced by rolling coverage of the attempt on President Trump’s life over the weekend.

BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 13: Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is rushed offstage during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
SUN STAFF
MSNBC pulled its flagship “Morning Joe” program Monday morning, opting instead for breaking news coverage in the wake of an assassination attempt on President Trump.

CNN reports that one person familiar with the situation said that the network also was concerned that one of the more than two-dozen guests may say something inappropriate on the live television program that could open the network at large to criticism.

“Given the gravity and complexity of this unfolding story, NBC News, NBC News NOW and MSNBC have remained in rolling breaking news coverage since Saturday evening,” an NBCUniversal News Group representative told CNN.

According to the network, “Morning Joe” is set to resume its regular schedule on Tuesday. The show is consistently cited as one of President Biden’s favorite news programs.

“As we continue to cover this story into the week, the networks will continue to cross simulcast, alternating between NBC News, NBC News NOW and ‘MSNBC Reports,’ so there is one news feed covering this developing situation,” the NBC representative added.

Since that attempt on Trump’s life, Republicans have attacked the press and MSNBC in particular as being overly critical of Trump and his plans for a potential second term, though they have generally not addressed Trump’s own rhetoric.

MSNBC has made other programming changes due to news events in the recent past, including pulling three Muslim hosts from the network in the wake of the October 7 attack on Israel.

