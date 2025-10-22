MSNBC ‘Mean Girl’ Jen Psaki Denounced as ‘a Dumb—’ for Suggesting Usha Vance Is a Battered Wife Held Captive by JD

The Biden press secretary turned MSNBC commentator is making an ‘unsolicited’ offer to ‘save’ the second lady.

MSNBC host Jen Psaki is facing harsh backlash after she suggested on a podcast that Vice President Vance’s wife, Usha Vance, secretly wants to escape her marriage.

During an appearance on the far left, obscenity-laced “I’ve Had It” podcast, Ms. Psaki, who hosts the prime-time show “The Briefing” on MSNBC, decided to mock the Vances’ marriage.

“I always wonder what’s going on in the mind of his wife,” the MSNBC host said on the podcast, which bills itself as a “comedic, feel-good” podcast. “Like, are you OK? Please blink four times. Come over here, we’ll save you.”

The former Biden White House press secretary then suggested that Mr. Vance is “scarier” than President Trump, but she declared that he has “no rizz” (“Rizz,” is youth slang for charisma, usually used in the context of being able to seduce a romantic conquest.)

The co-hosts of the podcast, ex-Bravo “Sweet Home Oklahoma” stars Jennifer Welch and Angie “Pumps” Sullivan, hooted with laughter as part of their ribaldry.

Ms. Psaki’s comment was condemned on social media.

The White House director of communications, Steven Cheung, posted on X, “Jen Psuki [sic] must be transferring her own personal issues onto others. @jrpsaki is a dumbass who has no comprehension of the truth and has to overcompensate for her lack of talent by saying untrue things. Circle back on that, moron.”

The editor of Commentary Magazine, John Podhoretz, wrote on X, “Her hair dye has infected her brain, if she ever had a brain, which is questionable.”

Several commenters noted that Ms. Vance graduated from Yale and Yale Law School and clerked for Chief Justice John Roberts to dispel the notion that she is trapped in her marriage with little agency.

A conservative author, Barry Jacobsen, wrote, “Usha Vance is a Yale undergrad and lawyer. She and JD have a storied romance, and are inseparable. It is sad and unseemly for Jen Psaki to so besmirch the Second Lady and her relationship with her husband.”

“Keep in mind that Usha … clerk[ed] at the Supreme Court for the chief justice. She can write her check to go to work for any law firm in the country. These people are insufferable,” another person said.

A conservative commentator, Sarah Adams, wrote, “His wife comes off incredibly happy—Jen is a mean girl and thinks that makes her special.”

Mr. Vance, who has not been shy about hitting back at critics on social media, had not posted a response by Wednesday afternoon. Some users noted that the vice president was in Israel with his wife as the video of Ms. Psaki’s comments circulated.

The incendiary comment comes after executives at MSNBC and its former parent company, Comcast, issued a rare public reprimand to staffers about their commentary.

In September, shortly after conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot, a paid MSNBC contributor, Matthew Dowd, sparked criticism of the liberal network after he suggested that Mr. Kirk’s commentary led to his death.

“Hateful thoughts lead to hateful words, which then lead to hateful action. And I think that’s the environment we’re in that, that people just can’t stop with these sort of awful thoughts you have and then saying these awful words and not expect awful actions to take place, and that’s the unfortunate environment we’re in,” Mr. Dowd said.

The comment led to his firing hours later, though he later insisted his words had been taken out of context and targeted by a “Right Wing media mob.”

After the firing, the CEO of Comcast, Brian Roberts, headlined a memo also signed by Mike Cavanagh, the Comcast president, and by Mark Lazarus, who will become CEO of MSNBC’s new corporate parent, Versant, telling staffers to “do better.”

“That coverage was at odds with fostering civil dialogue and being willing to listen to the points of view of those who have differing opinions. We should be able to disagree, robustly and passionately, but, ultimately, with respect. We need to do better,” the memo stated. “As employees, we ask you to embody our values in your work and communities. We should engage with respect, listen, and treat people with kindness.”

The memo led to questions about whether executives at MSNBC, soon to be known as MS NOW, would try to temper the left-wing commentary as the network shapes its identity, or whether its commentators would move further to the left with their rhetoric.

MSNBC did not respond to the Sun’s request for comment by the time of publication.