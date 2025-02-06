The New York Sun

Join
Politics

Elon Musk Claim About USAID Funding for Britain’s BBC Prompts Pushback From Broadcaster’s Charity Wing

‘As the BBC’s international charity, we are completely separate from BBC News,’ the UK organization says.

AP/Kin Cheung
The BBC Headquarters at London. AP/Kin Cheung
PERRY CHIARAMONTE
PERRY CHIARAMONTE

The BBC is the latest media organization to face the wrath of MAGA’s online vigilantes after Elon Musk incorrectly suggested that American taxpayers, via the U.S. Agency for International Development, are funding the U.K. state broadcaster’s World Service and other programming.

An international charity affiliated with the state-funded broadcaster took the unusual step of releasing a statement saying that the funding it receives from the American government’s international development agency was not for the BBC’s editorial operations but rather for a program aimed at developing media and other forms of communication to “help deliver stronger democracies” across the globe.

“As the BBC’s international charity, we are completely separate from BBC News and wholly reliant on our donors and supporters to carry out our work,” BBC Media Action said in the statement.

Like many other international aid organizations, the charity said it is disappointed by the Trump administration’s decision to temporarily freeze funding for international development programs.

“BBC Media Action has been affected by the temporary pause in US government funding, which amounts to about 8% of our income in 2023-24. We’re doing everything we can to minimize the impact on our partners and the people we serve,” the group said.

Earlier this week, Mr. Musk posted on X a screenshot of a graph from BBC Media Action showing a breakdown of the funding it receives from all donors. “BBC is literally state-funded media,” he said, suggesting that the American taxpayers’ money was being used to finance the BBC’s predominately left-wing — and often anti-American — coverage of international affairs.

The accounting from BBC Media Action described USAID as one of its top contributors in 2023-2024, accounting for some US$3.2 million of its roughly US$30 million annual budget. Among its other contributors are the governments of the United Kingdom, Canada, Switzerland, and Sweden, as well as the European Commission. USAID is said to be the second-largest donor behind the U.K. Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office. 

The brouhaha erupted following reports Wednesday that the American publisher Politico also received money from USAID and other agencies for subscriptions to its “Pro” service, which provides data and granular reporting about the business of government to corporate and government clients.

The White House announced late Wednesday following the reports that those payments would be halted immediately. “I can confirm that the more than $8 million in taxpayer dollars that have gone to essentially subsidizing subscriptions to Politico on the American taxpayers’ dime will no longer be happening,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said during a daily briefing Wednesday.

PERRY CHIARAMONTE
PERRY CHIARAMONTE

Mr. Chiaramonte was an investigative reporter and producer at Fox News, a correspondent for the New York Post, and a news editor for the Messenger.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2025 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

or
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use