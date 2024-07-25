Musk Pushes Back on Reports That He Is Funneling $45 Million a Month to Trump
‘What’s been reported in the media is simply not true,’ billionaire Elon Musk says.
Billionaire Elon Musk is pushing back on reports that he promised to give President Trump’s re-election effort $45 million a month until the presidential election.
Following the selection of Senator Vance as Trump’s running mate, the Wall Street Journal reported that Mr. Musk would be giving $45 million a month to help elect Trump.
However, in an interview with a former professor turned conservative commentator, Jordan Peterson, Mr. Musk said he would be giving to Trump’s efforts “at a much lower level.”
“What’s been reported in the media is simply not true,” Mr. Musk said. Mr. Musk added in a tweet that “it’s ridiculous.”
“I am making some donations to America PAC, but at a much lower level and the key values of the PAC are supporting a meritocracy and individual freedom,” Mr. Musk said. “Republicans are mostly, but not entirely, on the side of merit & freedom.”
Mr. Musk had previously said that he intended to stay out of the 2024 election, though after the attempt on Trump’s life, Mr. Musk went all-in on the former president saying in a tweet that “I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery.”
It’s not clear whether Mr. Musk ever intended to give $45 million a month to Trump’s efforts. However, Trump did rail against electric cars during his more than 90 minute Republican National Convention speech, an industry Mr. Musk is heavily invested in.