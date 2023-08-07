Musk Suggests Delayed Timeline for ‘Cage Match,’ Zuckerberg Says He’s Ready ‘Today’

Meta’s founder, Mark Zuckerberg, says he isn’t ‘holding his breath’ as Elon Musk returns to the feud in an early morning flurry of activity on his platform.

The owner of X, the platform formerly called Twitter, Elon Musk, says that he’ll need to get surgery before he can enter the ring against Meta’s founder, Mark Zuckerberg, after a weekend of back and forth over their proposed cage match.

Early Sunday morning, Mr. Musk escalated the high-profile feud with Mr. Zuckerberg over their competing platforms, X and Meta’s Threads.

In June, Mr. Musk challenged Mr. Zuckerberg to a cage match, an Ultimate Fighting Championship-style competition, after Meta announced it would be rolling out an X competitor dubbed Threads. Since then, the personal conflict between the two billionaires has heated up, with both men saying they want to fight.

“Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on 𝕏,” Mr. Musk tweeted early Sunday morning. “All proceeds will go to charity for veterans.”

Mr. Zuckerberg responded to Mr. Musk on Threads, questioning X’s capabilities in streaming the fight and saying that he wasn’t “holding his breath” for the match, suggesting he has doubts about whether Mr. Musk will actually get in the ring.

“Shouldn’t we use a more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity?” Mr. Zuckerberg said.

Both men have posted photos of themselves training with experienced fighters, though Mr. Zuckerberg appears to have a distinct advantage given his prior experience in martial arts and that he has competed in Jiu-Jitsu tournaments.

Still, Mr. Musk has made a show of his preparation for the fight, saying that he is “lifting weights throughout the day, preparing for the fight” and that he doesn’t “have time to work out, so I just bring them to work.”

While both men say they want to fight, there is some reason to doubt Mr. Musk’s conviction. On Sunday evening, Mr. Musk said that he might need surgery before he can face off against Mr. Zuckerberg.

“I’m getting an MRI of my neck and upper back tomorrow,” Mr. Musk wrote Sunday night. “May require surgery before the fight can happen. Will know this week.”

Mr. Zuckerberg has proposed his own timeline, which would schedule the fight for August 26, adding, “I’m ready today.”

“I love this sport and will continue competing with people who train no matter what happens here,” Mr. Zuckerberg said,