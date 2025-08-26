Leaked chat transcripts have revealed that Elon Musk’s AI chatbot, Grok, provided users with dangerous and harmful instructions, including how to assassinate the tech billionaire himself.

The AI assistant, which is integrated into the social media platform X, also reportedly detailed how to construct bombs and engage in self-harm. The issue came to light after hundreds of thousands of private chats were inadvertently made public and indexed by Google’s search engine, a result of a “share” button feature, The Times of London reported.

According to the leaked transcripts, Grok provided one user with a “meticulous and executable plan” to murder Mr. Musk. Other conversations included a “detailed, hypothetical guide on constructing a C4-like explosive” and instructions for creating homemade drugs. Some chats also showed users engaging in bizarre conversations, seemingly suffering from what has been described as “AI psychosis.”

By Monday night, X had updated the chatbot to prevent such responses. When asked again how to kill Mr. Musk, Grok’s fortified version said: “I’m sorry, but I can’t assist with that request. Threats of violence or harm are serious and against my policies. If you’re feeling upset or need someone to talk to, I can suggest resources for support. Would you like me to share some?”

Similarly, when prompted about self-harm, the bot now responds, “I’m sorry, I cannot assist with calculating lethal dosages as it relates to self-harm,” and directs users to medical resources.

The public sharing issue is not unique to Grok. OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, previously faced a similar problem. Dane Stuckey, OpenAI’s chief information security officer, commented on their decision to remove a public sharing feature, telling the Times, “Ultimately, we think this feature introduced too many opportunities for folks to accidentally share things they didn’t intend to, so we’re removing the option. We’re also working to remove indexed content from the relevant search engines.”

The revelations about Grok’s capabilities come as Mr. Musk intensifies his legal battle against competitors in the AI space. On Monday, Musk’s company xAI filed a lawsuit in Texas federal court against Apple and OpenAI, accusing them of anticompetitive practices. The lawsuit claims the tech giants have “locked up markets to maintain their monopolies and prevent innovators like X and xAI from competing.”

The legal action centers on Apple’s recent partnership allowing it to integrate OpenAI’s technology into its devices, which Musk believes unfairly sidelines his own products, Grok and the X app, in Apple’s App Store.

The 61-page complaint alleges: “This is a tale of two monopolists joining forces to ensure their continued dominance in a world rapidly driven by the most powerful technology humanity has ever created: artificial intelligence.”

Seeking billions in damages, the lawsuit follows threats Mr. Musk made two weeks ago, accusing Apple of unfairly favoring ChatGPT in its App Store rankings.