NAACP Slams Companies Rolling Back DEI Initiatives, Calls for Black Spending Power to Drive Change 

‘The NAACP recognizes that the rollback of DEI initiatives is a direct attack on Black economic progress,’ the group says.

The NAACP is telling Black people to put their $1.7 trillion spending power to work.

The nation’s oldest civil rights organization has issued a pointed advisory urging Black consumers to boycott companies that have scaled back their commitments to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

Dubbed the “Black Consumer Advisory,” the new initiative aims to educate and empower Black Americans to support businesses that value progress while holding corporations accountable for backtracking on DEI promises.

“While companies backtrack on diversity, equity, and inclusion commitments, the @NAACP’s Black Consumer Advisory is designed to leverage the $1.7 trillion spending power of the Black community to hold corporations accountable to #DEI and social justice,” Derrick Johnson, NAACP president and CEO, announced this week on social media.

The advisory isn’t just a call to action, it’s a receipt list. On one side, companies like Delta Air Lines, Apple, and Ben & Jerry’s earned praise for reinforcing or expanding their DEI efforts. On the other hand, major corporations including McDonald’s, Target, Walmart, Amazon, and Tractor Supply aren’t getting any love—they’ve rolled back or gutted DEI measures pledged following the social upheaval of 2020.

We urge Black consumers to remain vigilant, informed, and intentional in their economic decisions, using their collective power to demand accountability from corporations and institutions. Together, we can push for meaningful progress and ensure that diversity, equity, and inclusion are prioritized and expanded,” the advisory says.

The NAACP isn’t mincing words. The advisory bluntly states, “Many corporations continue to profit from Black dollars while simultaneously undermining commitments of diversity, equity, and inclusion. These rollbacks not only harm Black communities, professionals, and entrepreneurs but also erode the progress made toward creating equitable economic and social systems.”

The rollback trend comes as DEI policies face growing resistance. Under the Trump administration, corporations and the federal government alike have scaled back such programs. On day one in his second term, President Trump signed an executive order directing federal agencies to eliminate practices deemed to harbor “illegal preferences and discrimination,” including DEI programs.

Despite pushback from civil rights groups, the effect trickled down. Companies quietly dismantled DEI efforts, often citing “meritocracy” as a justification. But many see this as a smokescreen to reverse progress. “In dismantling DEI programs, these companies are reinforcing historical barriers to progress under the guise of protecting meritocracy,” the NAACP advisory notes.

The Black Consumer Advisory not only calls for transparency but also demands significant action. Specifically, it encourages Black Americans to support companies still investing in DEI, prioritize Black-owned businesses, and hold non-compliant corporations to account.

“The NAACP recognizes that the rollback of DEI initiatives is a direct attack on Black economic progress, civil rights, and the principles of equity and fairness. These actions are part of a broader effort to reverse gains made in civil rights and social justice,” the advisory says.