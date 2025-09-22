Nancy Mace Rips Republican Congressman Who Voted Against Ilhan Omar Censure, Accusing Him of Stolen Valor

‘This guy has been parading himself around as some sort of U.S. Army special ops covert Ranger sniper James Bond 007 elite commando for years and it’s not even remotely close,’ the South Carolina congresswoman claims as she goes on a revenge tour against her colleague.

Congresswoman Nancy Mace is igniting an intense, personal campaign against one of her own Republican colleagues in the House, who voted last week to kill Ms. Mace’s censure resolution of House Democrat Ilhan Omar.

Ms. Mace introduced a censure resolution last week against Congresswoman Omar for a video Ms. Omar posted in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s assassination. In it, she referred to Kirk as “reprehensible” but condemned his murder and political violence.

House Democrats successfully killed the censure, which would have led to Ms. Omar losing her committee assignments, with the help of four Republicans who voted to table, or set aside, the censure.

One of the Republicans who voted to kill the resolution, Congressman Cory Mills, is a decorated Army combat veteran who has faced some personal scandals in recent months, including allegations from an ex-girlfriend who says Mr. Mills threatened to release “revenge porn.” He denies those accusations.

Mr. Mills also faced a censure resolution introduced by Representative Greg Casar, a Texas Democrat. The resolution cited news reports detailing a police call to Mr. Mills’s residence involving a possible domestic violence incident with a girlfriend. Mr. Mills has denied any wrongdoing in that instance, and was never charged with a crime.

Shortly after Mr. Mills voted to kill the censure resolution against Ms. Omar, Mr. Casar dropped his censure resolution aimed at Mr. Mills.

Ms. Mace, enraged that any of her GOP colleagues would vote to protect Ms. Omar, set her sights on Mr. Mills in a series of weekend X posts that continued into Monday morning in which she accused Mr. Mills of stolen valor.

“This might be my favorite Cory Mills stolen valor quote yet,” Ms. Mace wrote in a post on X, including a screenshot of an interaction Mr. Mills had with a reporter in which he seemed to refer to a concussion as a traumatic brain injury, though he immediately then said that it was not a traumatic brain injury, or “TBI.”

“Beginning to think nothing Cory Mills says is true,” Ms. Mace wrote in a separate post Monday morning. “This guy has been parading himself around as some sort of U.S. Army special ops covert Ranger sniper James Bond 007 elite commando for years and it’s not even remotely close.”

“He fabricated his resume, and stole stories from men who either gave their life for their country and can’t speak now or can’t speak for themselves due to their injuries,” she alleged.

Mr. Mills’s office did not immediately respond to a request from the Sun seeking comment. He denies the stolen valor accusations.

Mr. Mills received a Bronze Star for his actions in Iraq in the mid-2000s. Florida’s Daytona Beach News-Journal, which is located in Mr. Mill’s district, has confirmed that Mr. Mills was given the award for his service.

Still, Ms. Mace implied in an X post on Monday that questions remain about who recommended Mr. Mills for the Bronze Star in the first place.

“Someone needs to ask Cory Mills WHO actually physically signed his DA Form 638 for the Bronze Star and then he needs to produce it,” Ms. Mace wrote Monday morning, referring to the form used to issue an official recommendation that military servicemembers receive certain awards. She said “the signature” and the date the document was signed needs to be disclosed.

“Show us,” Ms. Mace wrote, ending her post with “#StolenValor.”