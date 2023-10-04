Nancy Pelosi Evicted To Make Room for Kevin McCarthy in ‘Hideaway’ Office of the Former Speaker

Democrats say that the decision to order Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi to vacate an office was an act of revenge, while Republicans say it was to give the office to Congressman Kevin McCarthy.

In an apparent act of retribution for the Democratic votes to oust the former speaker, the speaker pro tempore, Congressman Patrick McHenry, is kicking former Democratic leaders out of their so-called hideaway offices.

In the House, former leadership officials are traditionally allowed to maintain a “hideaway” office, a second office or set of offices where members can avoid the commotion of the Capitol.

Mr. McHenry, who was elevated to a temporary speakership after Congressman Kevin McCarthy was voted out Tuesday, ordered another former speaker, Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi, and a former majority leader, Congressman Steny Hoyer, to vacate their second offices.

In a statement Tuesday, Ms. Pelosi denounced Mr. McHenry’s decision, calling the eviction a “sharp departure from tradition” and pointing out that she afforded former Republican speakers hideaway offices.

“Office space doesn’t matter to me, but it seems to be important to them. Now that the new Republican leadership has settled this important matter, let’s hope they get to work on what’s truly important for the American people,” Ms. Pelosi said.

Ms. Pelosi, who did not vote on the motion to vacate because she is in California to attend the memorial services for Senator Feinstein, said she would not be able to retrieve her belongings.

Neither Mr. McHenry nor Mr. Hoyer’s office immediately responded to a request for comment.

Congressman Garret Graves tells the Sun that the decision to oust Ms. Pelosi and Mr. Hoyer was based on logistics, not revenge.

“It’s my understanding that the office that Pelosi currently occupies is the office of the preceding speaker and now that she and other Democrats have caused there to be an immediately preceding speaker she has removed herself from that office,” Mr. Graves tells the Sun.

Mr. Graves also said he told Mr. McHenry that he “should get comfortable” with his leadership position, saying he expects he could be a speaker pro tempore for an “extended period of time.”

The decision to oust Ms. Pelosi may have to do with Mr. McCarthy’s claim that the former speaker told him, “I will always back you up” in the event of a motion to vacate, according to reporting by Deadline.

Whether the decision to oust Ms. Pelosi and Mr. Hoyer was based on logistics or punishment, the move gives Republicans something small to rally behind ahead of a week that will bring cleavages within the party to the forefront of the national conversation, in what could be a replay of the contested speaker election in January.

Mr. McHenry has said he plans to have a day to field candidates for speaker on Tuesday next week and hold a vote on Wednesday. At the moment, it’s not clear if any of Mr. McCarthy’s potential successors have the 218 votes needed to become speaker.

Mr. Graves says, “I would not wish that position upon anyone with this current rule structure,” adding, “Every week you could have this happen again.”