13-Year-Old Cadet Who Died Refused To Eat

MIAMI — A 13-year-old cadet at a private military academy who died while camping at a state park refused food throughout the excursion, the father of two fellow cadets said Sunday.

Victor Jusino of Sunrise said his sons, ages 9 and 10, told him the boy continuously threw away food after the 33 cadets arrived early Wednesday at the Back to Basics Christian Military Academy’s Training and Leadership Corps campout.

“They described to me that he wasn’t eating. He wasn’t feeling well. His stomach was hurting him, and the heat was getting to him,” Mr. Jusino said.

Other cadets gave similar accounts to WFOR-TV in Miami.

“He wasn’t eating any food,” 12-year-old Joanna Miller said. “He would ask people if they want his food, or he would just throw it on the ground. When he was supposed to drink water, he didn’t want to.”

The academy’s principal, Lynda Browne, did not return messages left at the school Sunday.