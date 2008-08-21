16-year-old Dies in Tenn. School Shooting

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A student fatally shot a 16-year-old classmate during a dispute Thursday at a Knoxville high school, as other teenagers watched in horror as the victim clutched his chest and fell to the floor.

The shooting happened shortly after 8 a.m. at the Central High School cafeteria, the Chief Deputy, Bill Roehl, said, and the suspected shooter was taken into custody minutes later on a nearby street. The suspect and victim knew each other, the Knox County School System Superintendent, Bill McIntyre, said.

“This wasn’t a shooting that was a random act,” Mr. Roehl said. “It was an individual directing his aggression toward another individual, not the school or the students inside the school.”

The cafeteria was a popular place to gather before classes started at 8:30 a.m., students said. Chad Griffin, 15, and Josh Matthews, 14, said that they were sitting about 10 feet away from the victim and talking when they heard a sharp noise.

Griffin at first thought someone had dropped a book and then looked around.

“He got shot and started walking and he was holding his chest. There was blood everywhere. And then he fell and his arm hit me,” Griffin said.

Matthews said he thought it was a fake at first but then realized the shooting was real.

“I took off running and ran outside and called my mom,” Matthews said.

Students in the cafeteria began crying and scrambling to leave, while others tried to get in the room, thinking they had missed a fight, witnesses said. Students began to gather around the victim, said freshman Jared Wohlford, 14. “Everybody started running out real fast saying, ‘He got shot,'” he said.

Authorities haven’t released the names of the victim, who died at University of Tennessee Medical Center, or the suspect. No other students were injured.

The school, which has about 1,400 students, was placed on lockdown after the shooting. Classes were dismissed and students were bused to a nearby church so they could be picked up by their parents.