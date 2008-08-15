2007 Saw Fewest Traffic Deaths Since 1994

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

WASHINGTON — Traffic deaths in America declined last year, reaching the lowest level in more than a decade, the government reported yesterday.

Some 41,059 people were killed in highway crashes, down by more than 1,600 from 2006. It was the fewest number of highway deaths in a year since 1994, when 40,716 people were killed.

The fatality rate of 1.37 deaths for every 100 million miles traveled in 2007 was the lowest on record, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in its report.

“Thanks to safer vehicles, aggressive law enforcement, and our efforts, countless families were spared the devastating news that a loved one was not coming home,” Transportation Secretary Mary Peters said.

California had the largest decline, 266 fewer fatalities than the previous year. The largest percentage decreases were in South Dakota and Vermont.