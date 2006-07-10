5 More Soldiers Charged in Iraq Rape Case

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BAGHDAD, Iraq — Four more American soldiers have been charged with rape and murder and a fifth with dereliction of duty in the alleged rape-slaying of a young Iraqi woman and the killings of her relatives in Mahmoudiya, the military said yesterday.

The five were accused Saturday following an investigation into allegations that American soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division raped the teenager and killed her and three relatives at her home south of Baghdad.

Ex-soldier Steven Green was arrested last week in North Carolina and has pleaded not guilty to one count of rape and four counts of murder.

The statement said the five soldiers still on active duty will face an Article 32 investigation, similar to a grand jury hearing in civilian law. The Article 32 proceeding will determine whether there is enough evidence to place them on trial.

One of the soldiers was charged with failing to report the attack but is not believed to have participated in it directly, the statement said.

The March 12 attack on the family was among the worst in a series of cases of American troops accused of killing and abusing Iraqi civilians. American officials are concerned that the alleged rape-slaying will strain relations with the new American-backed government and increase calls for changes in the agreement that exempts American soldiers from prosecution in Iraqi courts.