7-Year-Old Swims To San Francisco From Alcatraz

SAN FRANCISCO – A 7-year-old Arizona boy swam to the city from Alcatraz Island in 47 minutes yesterday, where his father lifted him from the chilly waters.

Braxton Bilbrey was joined by his coach and two other adults for the estimated 1.4-mile swim. The second-grader was greeted at the finish by reporters, photographers, and well-wishers.

“I think it’s pretty cool,” the wetsuit clad boy said shortly after his father grabbed him under the arms and out of the water, which was in the mid-50s yesterday.

Braxton said his next ambition is to swim the English Channel.

Stacey Bilbrey originally wasn’t sold on the idea of her son swimming from Alcatraz, but she accepted it once he proved he was dedicated to his goal.