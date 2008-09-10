9/11 Memorial Dedicated at Boston Airport

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BOSTON — An island of peace amid the bustle of Logan International Airport was dedicated yesterday to honor the 147 passengers and crew killed when terrorists flew two planes from here into the World Trade Center.

A $4 million glass memorial, surrounded by grass and ginkgo trees, sits atop a 2.5-acre knoll where two paths representing the flights converge. Inside the structure, visitors look up and see a fractured sky — an effect achieved with panes of glass hung at various angles from intersecting steel cables.

“It really describes that particular day, our lives were shattered in one minute,” said Alicia Curran of North Smithfield, R.I., whose sister, Amy Jarret, was a flight attendant on United Flight 175.