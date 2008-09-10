The New York Sun

9/11 Memorial Dedicated at Boston Airport

JAY LINDSAY
BOSTON — An island of peace amid the bustle of Logan International Airport was dedicated yesterday to honor the 147 passengers and crew killed when terrorists flew two planes from here into the World Trade Center.

A $4 million glass memorial, surrounded by grass and ginkgo trees, sits atop a 2.5-acre knoll where two paths representing the flights converge. Inside the structure, visitors look up and see a fractured sky — an effect achieved with panes of glass hung at various angles from intersecting steel cables.

“It really describes that particular day, our lives were shattered in one minute,” said Alicia Curran of North Smithfield, R.I., whose sister, Amy Jarret, was a flight attendant on United Flight 175.

