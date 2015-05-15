The New York Sun

Join
National

A Liberal Speech Cop <br>Targets Alan Greenspan <br>In Debate on Money

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
A Liberal Speech Cop <br>Targets Alan Greenspan <br>In Debate on Money
A Liberal Speech Cop <br>Targets Alan Greenspan <br>In Debate on Money

To the list of questions the left has sought to place off limits to open debate—global warming, same-sex marriage, campaign finance, abortion—add a startling new topic: monetary reform. And what a scalp has just been claimed.

Alan Greenspan, who was chairman of the Federal Reserve for nearly two decades, has pulled out of a conference this summer on monetary reform. He did so May 8, two days after the New York Times published a blog post by Paul Krugman labeling Mr. Greenspan the Fed’s “worst ex-chairman ever.”

Mr. Krugman was set off by word that Mr. Greenspan had been billed as one of the speakers for a counter-conference that is set to take place in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, in late August, as the Federal Reserve holds its annual retreat there. Mr. Greenspan declined to comment on why he has withdrawn, but the conference’s sponsor, the American Principles Project, confirmed to me that he did so in the wake of Mr. Krugman’s attack.

The conferees plan to continue nonetheless, and just as Congress itself is fermenting on the need to reform the way monetary policy is made. And so the mightiest central bank in the world will be in one conference center, while its critics will gather in another venue down the street. The proceedings of the reformers will be open to the public: a classic teaching moment.

Yet it horrifies Mr. Krugman, who reacted by attacking . . .

The full text of this column can be read here at the Wall Street Journal.

A Liberal Speech Cop <br>Targets Alan Greenspan <br>In Debate on Money
A Liberal Speech Cop <br>Targets Alan Greenspan <br>In Debate on Money

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use