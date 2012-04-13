This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

A New Definition of Chutzpah Emerges as Obama Seeks To Use Reagan as Cover for Attacks on Romney

A New Definition of Chutzpah Emerges as Obama Seeks To Use Reagan as Cover for Attacks on Romney
Friday, April 13, 2012

In President Obama’s latest class-war, tax-the-rich gambit, he has stooped to a new low with misleading and out-of-context quotes from Ronald Reagan. Apparently, the president is now trying to use the Gipper for cover while he attacks Mitt Romney with the so-called Buffett Rule.

In an address this past week, Mr. Obama cited a couple of Reagan speeches from June 1985, in which the former president quoted a letter from a wealthy executive who grumbled that he paid less in taxes than secretaries or bus drivers. Obviously, Mr. Obama was trying to draw a parallel with Warren Buffett’s complaint that his tax rate is lower than his secretary’s, and to the resulting Buffett Rule, a proposed 30% minimum tax on millionaires. With a tongue-in-cheek flourish, Mr. Obama referred to Reagan as “that wild-eyed, socialist, tax-hiking class warrior.”

Mr. Obama doesn’t tell you that Reagan had a completely different tax-reform vision. And reality. Rather than raising the capital-gains tax on successful investors or punishing wealthy people — which are Obama’s priorities — Reagan wanted full-bore pro-growth tax reform that would slash rates for everyone, simplify the tax system with only two brackets, and eliminate tax shelters that allowed people to avoid paying any taxes at all.

President Obama’s duplicity in misquoting Reagan was chronicled nicely by Glenn Kessler of the Washington Post. Mr. Kessler pointed out that Reagan said, “We want to cut taxes, not opportunity. . . . By lowering everyone’s tax rates all the way up the income scale, each of us will have a greater incentive to climb higher, to excel, to help America grow.”

This is Reagan the supply-sider emphasizing economic-growth incentives. The Gipper had nothing to do with punishing rich people or jacking up the capital-gains tax, which is probably the most important investor-class tax on risk and entrepreneurship. The cap-gains tax is certainly the most important stock market tax, with dividends taxes (which Mr. Obama also would raise) a close second.

Reagan, who lowered the cap-gains tax from 28% to 20% in his first term, actually wanted to lower it to 17.5% in his second term. The way the story ended, the final tax bill had two brackets of 15% and 28%, with substantial base-broadening and loophole-closing. Indeed, by slashing the top income-tax rate from 70% all the way to 28%, Reagan launched a huge prosperity boom that basically spanned three decades.

As we know, Mr. Obama has a totally different vision. The president’s budget would lift the top income and investment tax rates to about 45%. Meanwhile, the integrated corporate and capital-gains tax would be 55%.

Instead of rewarding success, Mr. Obama punishes it. Instead of economic growth, he talks about tax fairness, which is a euphemism for redistributing resources from private hands to the government sector. The exact opposite of Reagan.

By the way, we already have an alternative minimum tax. And the IRS shows that the wealthy pay roughly twice the effective tax rate of those in the middle class.

While Mr. Obama talks about cutting the deficit, the Joint Tax Committee says the Buffett Rule would produce about $5 billion a year, for maybe $47 billion over ten years. Compare that to $45 trillion in spending over that period.

But wait, Uncle Sam might not get a dime from Mr. Obama’s millionaire’s tax. History shows that a higher capital-gains tax reduces revenues from slower growth, countless evasions, and a non-realization of gains. The only budget surplus in my lifetime occurred in the late 1990s. It followed a Clinton-Gingrich cap-gains tax cut, which produced a flood of revenues from growth and wealth-creation.

In truth, this whole millionaire’s tax is a political ploy. It’s aimed at Mitt Romney and his business success. That’s why the White House wants Romney to release tax returns going back to the 1970s. That’s why Vice President Biden is on the campaign trail talking about the “Romney Rule,” which he says means “Let’s double down on tax cuts for the wealthy.” In fact, Romney has proposed a Reagan-like 20% tax cut for all taxpayers. And Congressman Paul Ryan, one of Mr. Obama’s favorite targets, has proposed a Reagan-like tax reform that would simplify rates to 10 and 25% while removing numerous loopholes and tax shelters.

These are pro-growth visions. Mr. Obama’s is an anti-growth vision.

Just this past week, New Jersey governor Chris Christie said Mr. Obama’s divisiveness is demoralizing to the economy and the country. Former GE CEO Jack Welch told me in an interview that Mr. Obama has taken a “divide-and-conquer approach, amassing a list of enemies that would make Richard Nixon proud.”

Ronald Reagan’s optimistic rising-tide-lifts-all-boats message was the direct opposite. For Mr. Obama to attempt to associate himself with Reagan is a demagogic falsehood of the worst kind.