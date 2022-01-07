A ‘Reagan Moment’ Starts To Beckon in America’s Crisis

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

There’s no question that the year-ago assault on the capitol was a national disgrace and a national calamity. I doubt there’s anybody out there who would disagree with that. For my part, I fervently wish we could just move on. Let us go to January 7 and not linger on January 6. Of course, this is not going to happen.

We still have, though, a bill to kill, a rabid inflation to vanquish, a Mexican border to bolster, as well as a faltering national security posture after the Afghanistan catastrophe, and, in the next week or so, a possible confrontation with Vladimir Putin in the Ukraine.

These are today’s problems, and they’re going to be tomorrow’s problems regardless of one’s opinion about January 6. As I have said before, I wish President Trump had not spoken to the rally that day, but he did not directly incite violence and he did urge a peaceful protest though it gets scant attention.

The FBI has found no evidence of a grand scheme or conspiracy regarding President Trump or anybody near him. This was not an insurrection, but it was a damaging riot. To my way of looking at things, this January 6 investigating committee is essentially an anti-trump, anti-GOP fishing expedition. Completely one-sided.

Nobody wants to explain what happened to the Capitol police. Why they were completely unprepared, sending only 200 of their ranks, though they have more than 2,000 officers. Or why Speaker Pelosi failed to call in the National Guard?

Or why is New York socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez making the ludicrous claim that quote “we came close to half of the house nearly dying.” Nonsense.

Pollster Scott Rasmussen finds that 72% of voters disapprove of the Trump supporters who broke into the Capitol. That disapproval includes 59% of those who prefer Trump-like policies, 63% of conservatives, and 63% of Republicans.

Meanwhile, I believe President Trump had it exactly right in his response today to President Biden’s attack on him, when he said that the Biden Democrats would much rather talk about January 6 than their failures on open borders, disastrous energy policies, unconstitutional mandates, devastating school closures, inflation, and of course the unraveling of foreign policy.

I agree with Mr. Trump that Mr. Biden wants to deflect and distract from his failed agenda and the unraveling of his presidency. Meanwhile Mr. Biden and the Democrats are really spending more time talking about nationalizing presidential elections rather than getting to the bottom of the many difficult questions regarding last January 6th.

Chuck Schumer was, as always, taking his cue from socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who wants to end the 60-vote filibuster Senate process in order to pass a radical election law that would stop voter IDs, continue unlimited mail-in ballots, and void cleaning up cluttered election registrations such as dead people and many other problems.

When I grew up, when the voting ended, it ended.

Today, it seems like the voting never ends. It’s like saying there are no longer three periods to a hockey game, or four quarters to football and basketball. If you don’t get the results you want, you just keep playing, and keep playing and keep playing.

I think most common-sense Americans think endless elections should be stopped, but the woke Democrats want to overrun state legislatures for their own ends and keep those mail-in ballots and harvesting with no ID going forever.

Make no mistake about it, the Democratic Party is using the January 6 riot to undermine the integrity and constitutionality of sound election reform. That’s their agenda.

Now I want to make one more quick point, unrelated to January 6. It’s an issue that is driven by radical left teachers unions across the country. School closings in places like Atlanta, Milwaukee, Cleveland, Detroit, and especially Chicago have sprung up again.

Not only did these radical left unions want to teach woke critical race theory in their schools and keep parents out of the curriculum, they don’t want to work. Never do. This is an old song over the past two years.

They shake down federal, state, and local governments for more and more money in return for less and less work. Here they go again. Despite the overwhelming science that says that schools should remain open to help the kids.

So, now’s the time for a “Reagan moment.” Governors, mayors, county executives, and whoever else should fire any striking teachers. Period. Just fire ’em the way Reagan fired the striking air traffic controllers.

Reagan replaced them with non-union controllers who wanted to work, and striking teachers can and should be replaced with qualified non-union teachers who are willing to work and help the pupils.

We need a “Reagan moment.” Biden will never do it and probably the blue-state mayors and governors won’t either. That’s too bad. The pupils are our future. How about “America First!”

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business News.