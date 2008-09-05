Abortion Rights Group Sees ‘Discrepancy’ in Palin Stance

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The New York chapter of a major abortion rights group is arguing that the Republican vice presidential nominee’s stance toward teenage pregnancy deserves special scrutiny because one of her teenage daughters is pregnant.

Naral Pro-Choice New York, formerly known as the National Abortion Rights Action League, issued a statement yesterday faulting Governor Palin of Alaska for using her line-item veto powers to cut funding the state Legislature passed earlier this year for Covenant House, an organization that provides services to troubled youths, including teenage mothers.

“We certainly don’t think it’s appropriate to comment on an individual’s personal circumstance, but you’re seeing a real discrepancy between Governor Palin’s political positions and what seems to be reflected in her personal life,” a spokeswoman for Naral, Samantha Levine, told The New York Sun. “That’s why we thought it appropriate to comment.”

Mrs. Palin confirmed Monday that her daughter Bristol, 17, is five months pregnant. Her daughter intends to marry the father of the child, Levi Johnston, 18, the governor said in a statement. The couple attended the Wednesday night session of the Republican National Convention, often holding hands.

Ms. Levine said Mrs. Palin deserves praise for being supportive of her own family, but that her decision to cut funding for Covenant House to $3.9 million from $5 million shortchanged more needy teenagers.

“It’s terrific to have such a close-knit support system, but there are young girls out there who don’t. To try to deny them the support they also need we think is pretty hypocritical,” the spokeswoman said. “It’s just ironic that it’s a program specifically oriented toward helping young mothers.”

Ms. Levine acknowledged that Naral is opposed to Mrs. Palin’s candidacy because of a variety of disagreements, including her opposition to sex education and to abortion, including in cases of rape or incest.

“She stands for everything we oppose and opposes everything we stand for,” the group’s statement said.

Spokesmen for the McCain campaign did not respond to messages seeking comment for this article.

Mrs. Palin’s reduction of funding for Covenant House was first reported Tuesday by the Washington Post.