Abramoff Sentenced to 4 Years

MATT APUZZO
WASHINGTON — A federal judge has sentenced disgraced lobbyist Jack Abramoff to four years in prison.

The judge could have sentenced Abramoff to 11 years, but he gave him credit for helping the FBI investigate influence-peddling scandal.

With Abramoff’s help, the Justice Department has won corruption convictions against a parade of lawmakers, Bush administration figures, and Capitol Hill aides.

Abramoff admitted trading luxury golf junkets, expensive meals, skybox tickets, and other gifts for political favors. The scandal shook Pennsylvania Avenue from the White House to Capitol Hill and contributed to the Republicans’ loss of Congress in 2006.

Abramoff apologized to the court and said he was a changed man.

