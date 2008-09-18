ACLU Alleges Disenfranchisement in Michigan Suit

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

LANSING, Mich. — A student group and the American Civil Liberties Union are suing the state of Michigan over voting registration practices they say could disenfranchise hundreds of thousands of voters.

The lawsuit was filed yesterday in federal court in Detroit and says Michigan is too quick to remove people from voting rolls if they get drivers licenses in other states or if their voter registration cards are returned as undeliverable.

The groups argue the secretary of state’s office must confirm a person has moved to another state before removing them from the rolls. They also say federal law allows voters to remain on the rolls for at least two federal elections after their registration cards are returned.

A request for comment was left today with the secretary of state’s office.