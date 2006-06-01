Aides Arrested For Destroying Computer Data

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

PHILADELPHIA – The FBI arrested two aides to a powerful state senator yesterday for allegedly deleting “electronic evidence” including e-mail to thwart a federal investigation of their boss.

Leonard Luchko and Mark Eister had been assigned to do computer work for state Senator Vincent Fumo, a Democrat of Philadelphia. Both were charged with obstruction of justice, federal prosecutors said.

“This was a deliberate, systematic, and ultimately successful effort to interfere with a federal investigation,” a U.S. attorney, Patrick Meehan, said.

Mr. Fumo has not been charged with wrongdoing. The affidavit does not name Mr. Fumo directly but refers to an unidentified senator.

Federal authorities said the inquiry focuses on whether Mr. Fumo “used his authority and official position to attempt to demand and obtain payments” from corporations to a South Philadelphia nonprofit. Investigators are trying to find out if the senator “benefited both politically and personally from expenditures made by the organization,” according to the court documents.