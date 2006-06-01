The New York Sun

Join
National

Aides Arrested For Destroying Computer Data

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
MARY CLAIRE DALE
MARY CLAIRE DALE

PHILADELPHIA – The FBI arrested two aides to a powerful state senator yesterday for allegedly deleting “electronic evidence” including e-mail to thwart a federal investigation of their boss.

Leonard Luchko and Mark Eister had been assigned to do computer work for state Senator Vincent Fumo, a Democrat of Philadelphia. Both were charged with obstruction of justice, federal prosecutors said.

“This was a deliberate, systematic, and ultimately successful effort to interfere with a federal investigation,” a U.S. attorney, Patrick Meehan, said.

Mr. Fumo has not been charged with wrongdoing. The affidavit does not name Mr. Fumo directly but refers to an unidentified senator.

Federal authorities said the inquiry focuses on whether Mr. Fumo “used his authority and official position to attempt to demand and obtain payments” from corporations to a South Philadelphia nonprofit. Investigators are trying to find out if the senator “benefited both politically and personally from expenditures made by the organization,” according to the court documents.

MARY CLAIRE DALE
MARY CLAIRE DALE

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use