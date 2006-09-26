The New York Sun

Airline Liquids Ban Is Partially Lifted

The New York Sun
LARA JAKES JORDAN
WASHINGTON — The government is partially lifting its ban against carrying liquids and gels onto airliners — as long as they are purchased from secure airport stores — and will also permit small, travel-size toiletries brought from home, officials said yesterday.

A total ban on such products, instituted after a plot to bomb jets flying into America was foiled, is no longer needed, the Transportation Security Administration chief, Kip Hawley, said.

“We now know enough to say that a total ban is no longer needed from a security point of view,” Mr. Hawley told a news conference at Reagan National Airport.

He said most liquids and gels that airtravelers purchase in secure areas of airports will now be allowed on planes. He called the new procedures a “common sense” approach that would maintain a high level of security at airports but ease conditions for passengers.

