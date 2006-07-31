Al-Arian Lawyer Agrees To Defend Man Charged With Aiding Hamas

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

A lawyer who helped win the partial acquittal of a Florida college professor accused of involvement with Palestinian Islamic Jihad has agreed to defend a Texas man charged with supporting another terrorist organization, Hamas.

Last week, a Tampa, Fla., attorney, Linda Moreno, took over the defense of Ghassan Elashi of Richardson, Texas, according to court records.

The current case against Elashi relates to his role as director of the Texas-based Islamic charity, the Holy Land Foundation. A federal indictment returned in 2004 charged Elashi and others with creating the foundation as a front for Hamas, the terror group that won the Palestinian Authority’s parliamentary elections in January of this year.

Ghassan Elashi and his four brothers, Basman, Bayan, Ihsan, and Hazim, have already been convicted in two federal trials stemming from an Internet service and computer equipment firm they ran, Infocom Corp. In 2004, the men, who are of Palestinian Arab descent, were convicted on charges involving computer shipments destined for Syria and Libya in violation of American sanctions.

Infocom and three of the Elashi brothers, Basman, Bayan, and Ghassan, went on trial again in 2005 and were convicted of conspiracy for accepting $250,000 in capital for their firm from a top Hamas official, Mousa Abu Marzook. America named Marzook as a terrorist in 1995 and deported him in 1997.

Ms. Moreno and a Washington lawyer, William Moffitt, won acclaim from Islamic groups for their handling last year of the six-month terrorism-related trial in Tampa of a Palestinian Arab activist and former computer science professor, Sami Al-Arian. A federal jury failed to convict him on any charge, acquitting him on eight counts and deadlocking on nine others. In April, Al-Arian pleaded guilty to a single charge of conspiracy to provide services to a terrorist group. He is expected to serve another year or more in jail before being deported.

Ms. Moreno, who argued that Al-Arian’s prosecution was “a political case,” did not respond to a request for comment for this article.

The outcome of the Tampa trial recently brought Mr. Moffitt another client accused of ties to terrorism, Abdelhaleem Ashqar. Mr. Ashqar is facing an October trial in Chicago on charges he served as a conduit of funds for Hamas.

The defense of the Elashis has been funded in part by a nonprofit group created shortly after their arrest, the Muslim Legal Fund of America. Federal disclosure forms show the group raised about $1 million from its inception through 2004, the last available report.

Ghassan Elashi is awaiting sentencing on the earlier convictions, but two of his brothers, Hazim and Ihsan, have already been sentenced to substantial prison terms.