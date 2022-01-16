This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

All Eyes on State of the Union, as Biden’s Presidency Hangs by a Thread

All Eyes on State of the Union, as Biden’s Presidency Hangs by a Thread Saturday, January 15, 2022 20:24:29 pm

It’s been a rough New Year for President Biden, as he suffered two stinging defeats. First, the Supreme Court ruled against his vaccine mandate for 80 million people working in private business.

Second, just before Uncle Joe was going to speak to the Senate Democratic conference, Kyrsten Sinema stood up on the floor and announced her unequivocal opposition to any changes in the legislative filibuster.

By the way, Joe Manchin followed on Sinema’s heels by issuing last night his own statement opposing a filibuster change. He did so just before President Biden was to speak to the Senate Democrats.

I’ll bet you four or five other Senate Democrats are going to follow Ms. Sinema and Mr. Manchin on this, which effectively and thankfully kills the Biden proposal to nationalize elections — one of his many awful ideas.

Senator Schumer is now telling people that his voting deadline on the filibuster has slipped again from today to next week because of Covid in D.C. and the threat of winter storms in Hawaii … or is it the other way around? I’m confused.

What’s not confusing is that the filibuster deal is dead. Nationalizing the election is dead, and big government socialism is dead. I don’t care when Mr. Schumer wants to vote on that last one, but save America. Kill the Bill.

Incidentally, every time Uncle Joe goes to the Hill to persuade his party, he loses. Let’s, though, not stop at the idea that he’s having a bad week. The fact is, he’s had a bad year. His “defeat covid” promise collapsed.

Mr. Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan turned into a catastrophic defeat. He reversed President Trump’s tough southern border policies. That then led to nearly 2 million illegals entering America.

Mr. Biden’s reversal of Trump energy independence led to sky-high oil and gasoline prices. His $2 trillion so-called “emergency covid plan” last winter unlocked the door to the highest inflation in 40 years.

Mr. Biden’s attempts to reverse the Trump tax cuts have proven to be totally unpopular. His speeches on almost every subject have been mean spirited, racially divisive, and factually inaccurate.

The President has lost the public’s confidence. He is no longer regarded as honest. His shift to a radical left, woke, philosophy has done him great damage.

A recent liberal poll has his approval at 33 percent, roughly the same as the outdoor temperature in Washington. He’s going to give a State of the Union speech in early March. If he sticks to this unpopular, far-left, so-called “transformational” strategy, his entire presidency — now hanging by a thread — will collapse.

It may already have. Yet if he doesn’t change, then his mantra will be “things always look dark, before they turn completely black.”

His vice president has been a laughing stock. His cabinet members are usually nowhere to be found, and America is not a happy place right now.

Now you know me, ever the optimist. Our conservative country will right the ship. We believe in free enterprise capitalism, rewarding success, promoting entrepreneurship, being number one in energy.

We believe having parents — not government — run the schools, having families — not government — rear their children and take care of their grandparents.

I believe America will reject the Biden regulatory state taking over sector after sector like energy, banking, health care, and more. What my pal Steve Forbes calls modern socialism through over extended regulations. What Friedrich Hayek called the road to serfdom. We will beat that.

The GOP will win big in the midterms. The handwriting is on the wall. The cavalry is on the way. The road looks dark for Mr. Biden, but it’s going to be bright for America. That’s my belief.

There is, though, suddenly a new immediate danger facing us.

World oil prices have suddenly spiked to near $84 for west Texas crude and $86 for Brent crude.

After a week of futile talks between America and Russia, and various of our allies, nothing has happened to ease the Russian-Ukraine situation. It’s a dead end. Yet there’s no de-escalation.

Even Madam Psaki has turned from Baghdad Bob into an accurate analysis that warns of a possible Russian “false flag operation” in eastern Ukraine as a pretext for invading the country.

Others in the national security area are suddenly talking about a Russian invasion between mid-January and mid-February. It being mid-January 14, as I write, it kind of looks like the hot zone.

The stupidity of the White House in opposing Ted Cruz’s amendment to restore Nord Stream 2 sanctions, a move that was just about as dumb as their gift to Mr. Putin earlier this year to end the sanctions, just makes the administration look weaker than weak.

________

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business News.