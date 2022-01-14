America to Biden: It’s Time To Start Singing ‘It’s Over . . .’

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

First the Supreme Court ruled six to three against the administration mandate that private businesses must mandate vaccines. Second, Senator Kyrsten Sinema repeated on the floor of the Senate roughly one hour before President Biden’s meeting with the Senate Democratic Conference, her long-standing opposition to any changes in the legislative filibuster.

That effectively rules out the Biden election takeover bill. Then, Save America. Kill the Bill. Senators Manchin and Sinema have refused to back down in their opposition to Mr. Biden’s big government socialist bill.

As his political agenda falls apart the President has become more vitriolic and insulting in various speeches. Virtually every sensible person in politics is attacking Mr. Biden’s poisonous speech yesterday in Atlanta. The fallout from those poisonous words continues to spread today.

Then on the hill, Mr. Biden threw another temper tantrum about losing on the election takeover bill, but also adding this bizarre screeching about who counts the votes. Listen to this:

“We missed this time. We missed this time. The state legislative bodies continue to change the law not on who can vote, but who gets to count the vote. Count the vote. Count the vote. It’s about election subversion.”

By the way, the answer to who counts the votes is the Democrats who run the election day operations throughout America’s big cities. They’re the vote counters. Not Republicans.

And, let’s not forget Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, who spent $450 million illegally placing his left-wing minions into election operations throughout the country and thereby bending every decision against Donald Trump and Republicans.

Meanwhile, even Mr. Biden’s State Department is acknowledging that this week’s talks with Vladimir Putin and his threatened invasion of the Ukraine have gone nowhere. I don’t know why they’re still talking.

The White House should’ve imposed across the board sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and Russian banks, and Russian natural resources, and oligarchs, and we should be publicly visibly selling lethal weapons to our Ukrainian allies, but none of this is happening.

Senator Cruz’s amendment to restore the Nord Stream 2 sanctions, which were a gift to Putin in the first place and should never have happened, looks to have been defeated on the Senate floor today by Democrats.

Of course, so much of this stems from the catastrophic withdrawal in Afghanistan, which has emboldened Mr. Putin in the Ukraine and the Communist Chinese party boss, Xi Jinping, in Taiwan.

Then we had another bad inflation number today with producer prices rising almost ten percent for the past year, following yesterday’s seven percent jump in the Consumer Price Index. Real wages are falling while prices are spiking. We’re talking gasoline and grocery prices among many others.

All of which contributes to Mr. Biden’s remarkable unpopularity. His polls continue sharply downward. There is no change in sight. If he were a smart political operator like, say, President Clinton 25 years ago, he’d start firing his left-wing, woke senior staff and shift back toward the middle ground, where voters thought he’d land in the first place.

But no. President Biden wants to double down and triple down and throw temper tantrums and hissy fits, thereby blaming everyone and everything on the planet except his own tin ear politics.

OK. Fine. Have it your way Mr. President. Save America. Kill the Bill. Our conservative strategy is working because the center right voters in this country agree with my side of the aisle.

But you know me. Ever the optimist. And surely the cavalry is coming to rescue us.

The moment reminds me of one of my favorite songs by one of my favorite singers, the great, legendary Roy Orbison, who wasn’t really political but who crooned: “When she says to you / There’s someone new / We’re through, we’re through / It’s over, it’s over, it’s over.”

________

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business News.