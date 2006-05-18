Anti-Semitism Post Filled by Rice

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Secretary of State Rice yesterday appointed Gregg Rickman, the House International Relations Committee’s chief investigator into the U.N. oil-for-food scandal, as special envoy for monitoring and combating anti-Semitism, with a brief to bolster international efforts to combat anti-Semitism.

While serving as the senior professional staff member of the committee’s subcommittee on the Middle East and Central Asia, he was responsible for overseeing policy on anti-Semitism and Holocaust restitution.

Mr. Rickman, who received his bachelor’s and master’s degree from John Carroll University and his Ph.D. in international relations from the University of Miami, once served as the project director for the Holocaust assets project of the Senate Banking Committee.